How to use an NFT as your Twitter profile picture

Earlier this month, Twitter rolled out a new feature that let Twitter Blue users select an owned NFT to display as their profile picture. The NFT profile picture features a new, hexagonal border, letting everyone know that a user’s profile picture is a minted NFT.

This feature hasn’t been out long and it’s currently available only to Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue is the platform’s paid service that gives access to features like canceling tweets before they’re sent. And now, subscribers have the ability to add an NFT as your profile photo.

With this being such a new feature, it is not yet widely known exactly how you can display your NFT as a profile photo on the platform. And, it’s is currently only available on iOS devices. So you’re out of luck if you’re using Android.

How to set your NFT as your profile picture on Twitter

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Again, this feature is currently only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Additionally, you’ll need to make sure you store your NFT in one of Twitter’s verified cryptocurrency wallets. As of now, the platform supports six different crypto wallets — Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trusted Wallet.

As long as you’re using one of those wallets and you have the wallet downloaded on your phone, connecting the wallets and using an NFT as your profile picture is pretty straightforward. Here’s how you do it:

Tap Edit Profile to the right of your profile picture Select the camera icon above your profile picture and select Chose NFT

Tap Connect my wallet and choose which wallet you want to connect Follow the steps to verify your wallet address with your Twitter account Once your wallet is connected, choose the NFT you want to display as your profile picture

And that’s how you make your NFT your profile picture on Twitter. As a note, you can only connect one wallet to your Twitter account at a time for now. So, if you want to change to an NFT that you hold in a different crypto wallet, you’ll have to choose the new wallet and the old wallet will be disconnected from your Twitter account.

Now, you NFT collectors can display the highest level of digital clout right there on your Twitter account for the world to see and admire (or hate). Whether you’ve got some crypto dudes or bored monkey fellas, Twitter is now the new home for you to show off your digital collectibles.

