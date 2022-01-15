How-To
How to block words and phrases on Twitter
If you want to avoid a certain topic or just hate spoilers, blocking words and phrases on Twitter can help.
If you’re tired of seeing certain topics on Twitter or wish to avoid spoilers, muting words and phrases is an excellent way to curate your feed.
You even have some control over how long blocking occurs for each entry, which means you don’t need to jump back into your settings once you’ve seen the thing you didn’t want spoiled.
The feature is one of Twitter’s buried treasures, and it’s worth digging up. Let’s discuss how to block words and phrases on the desktop site and mobile app.
Mute words and phrases on Twitter desktop site
If you prefer using your computer, here’s how you mute words and phrases on the Twitter desktop site:
Go to Twitter.com and login if necessary
Click the More options (…) menu
Then, Click Settings and privacy
Click Privacy and safety
From there, click Mute and block
Click Muted words
Click the Plus (+) button to add a new phrase
Enter a word or phrase, complete the configuration, and click Save
The word or phrase will now be absent from your feed for the amount of time specified. If you want to unblock an entry, you can do so from the same location by clicking the unmute button.
Mute words and phrases on Twitter mobile app
Here’s how you mute words and phrases on the Twitter mobile app:
- Launch Twitter
2. Tap your Profile icon
3. Then, tap Settings and privacy
4. Tap Privacy and safety
5. From there, tap Mute and block
6. Tap Muted words
7. Click the Plus (+) button to add a new phrase
8. Enter a word or phrase, complete the configuration, and tap Save
In addition, you can unblock a word or phrase from the same location by tapping the entry and selecting Delete word.
Be careful what you block on Twitter
Twitter’s ability to mute conversations is a fine feature. But if you block too many topics, you run the risk of forging a fantasy world in which certain things don’t exist and—that actually sounds quite nice.
Perhaps you should mute and continue muting until your feed perfectly matches your vision of reality.
