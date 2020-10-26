People are really going nuts over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta

Recently, Tesla unleashed the Full Self-Driving Beta to a select number of Tesla drivers. Essentially, the new feature will allow drivers to all but let Tesla take the wheel to get them to their desired destination. Now, obviously, you should still pay attention to the road and have your hands on the steering wheel, but it’s still a ridiculously helpful feature for highways and even through neighborhoods.

Now that the update is rolling out for Tesla drivers, we’re starting to get an idea of just how good it actually is, plus real reactions from people using the feature. And, as expected, people are freaking out about the new Tesla feature and after watching some of the videos (which we’ve included below), I’m kind of starting to understand the hype.

Again, this is a beta and things will be changed and updated and as mentioned, you shouldn’t treat this system as actually “self-driving,” as user intervention is still sometimes required. Maybe Tesla should reconsider the name, as a lot of people have taken it a bit too literally.

This is how people are reacting to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta on Twitter

As expected, people are freaking out about this feature, and for those lucky enough to have the beta, they’ve been quick to share footage on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite videos so far.

No lines, no problem

.@elonmusk you mad man. You did it. Full self driving is here. Myself and @tesla_raj minds are blown. pic.twitter.com/BZqiQjzl7g — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 22, 2020

Roundabouts can be confusing for anyone, even Tesla’s AI apparently

Overly cautious at a roundabout… I didn’t have to interact until the end of the process. Not bad for the first attempt! Go FSD BETA! pic.twitter.com/3gPkztUWgY — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

It watches for cars and pedestrians and does a pretty good job of it

Here’s 22 minutes of that sweet auto-piloting sped up

I understand why @elonmusk always sounded so confident about autonomy now. They've been holding their cards close to their chest. There's a lot of work left to do, but it's clear to me now that Tesla has a winning hand. (Tesla Autopilot FSD, 22 minute drive, 11x speed) pic.twitter.com/DXr96aMcsU — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 23, 2020

This time, the Full Self-Driving feature handled the roundabout perfectly

Ok! First #FSDBeta clip! This is a roundabout near my house. My car chose the correct lane, and took the 3rd exit! I almost helped but it ended up doing it all on its own! 😎 #tesla #model3 #FSD pic.twitter.com/SdlOFIj2Dq — Kim Paquette 💫 (@kimpaquette) October 23, 2020

Another video from the same user, showing a four-way stop and pedestrian and cycler avoidance

This user made a left turn at the same time as a biker and it worked flawlessly

Tesla FSD Beta made a left turn with a bike on my right side @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pggLSeEcGj — Vincent 🚀🟠 (@vincent13031925) October 26, 2020

This video shows just what Tesla’s AI is monitoring during FSD

More of the FSD visualizations pic.twitter.com/E5WFPnVhG0 — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) October 22, 2020

And finally, here’s what happens when someone walks out in front of a Tesla using FSD

New FSD beta stops perfectly when a pedestrian crosses the street : pic.twitter.com/DxUoUeLwFM — TESLA_saves_lives (@SavedTesla) October 23, 2020

Overall, this is a pretty impressive showing from Tesla and its larger beta of the Full Self-Driving mode. Again, and we can’t stress this enough, you need to still pay attention to the road and your surroundings.

What do you think? Does this make you more interested in purchasing a Tesla? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

