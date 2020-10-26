Connect with us

People are really going nuts over Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta

The future is now, old man.

tesla car visualizing full-self driving autopilot
Image: Tesla

Recently, Tesla unleashed the Full Self-Driving Beta to a select number of Tesla drivers. Essentially, the new feature will allow drivers to all but let Tesla take the wheel to get them to their desired destination. Now, obviously, you should still pay attention to the road and have your hands on the steering wheel, but it’s still a ridiculously helpful feature for highways and even through neighborhoods.

Now that the update is rolling out for Tesla drivers, we’re starting to get an idea of just how good it actually is, plus real reactions from people using the feature. And, as expected, people are freaking out about the new Tesla feature and after watching some of the videos (which we’ve included below), I’m kind of starting to understand the hype.

Again, this is a beta and things will be changed and updated and as mentioned, you shouldn’t treat this system as actually “self-driving,” as user intervention is still sometimes required. Maybe Tesla should reconsider the name, as a lot of people have taken it a bit too literally.

This is how people are reacting to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta on Twitter

As expected, people are freaking out about this feature, and for those lucky enough to have the beta, they’ve been quick to share footage on Twitter. Here are some of our favorite videos so far.

No lines, no problem

Roundabouts can be confusing for anyone, even Tesla’s AI apparently

It watches for cars and pedestrians and does a pretty good job of it

Here’s 22 minutes of that sweet auto-piloting sped up

This time, the Full Self-Driving feature handled the roundabout perfectly

Another video from the same user, showing a four-way stop and pedestrian and cycler avoidance

This user made a left turn at the same time as a biker and it worked flawlessly

This video shows just what Tesla’s AI is monitoring during FSD

And finally, here’s what happens when someone walks out in front of a Tesla using FSD

Overall, this is a pretty impressive showing from Tesla and its larger beta of the Full Self-Driving mode. Again, and we can’t stress this enough, you need to still pay attention to the road and your surroundings.

What do you think? Does this make you more interested in purchasing a Tesla? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

