Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package is getting yet another price hike

Tesla is raising the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to $15,000. The new price increase goes into effect for North American customers on September 5.

That price increase coincides with a wider rollout of FSD Beta, now on version number 10.69.2. It’s the second increase this year, with Tesla changing the price tag from $10,000 to its current $12,000 price.

When FSD was first announced, Tesla buyers had to pay $5,000 for the feature. It didn’t even exist in beta form back then, with Tesla only opening up beta access over a year later.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th.



Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

The thing is, not every driver that has paid for FSD has access to the beta.

That’s because Tesla is gating access behind a “safety score,” which we can only assume takes into account things like braking habits and if you use your signals before changing lanes.

In its current form, FSD is a Level 2 driver aid. It does have some neat features that other systems don’t, but it’s still nowhere near actual Full Self-Driving.

Image: Teslarati

Regardless, CEO Elon Musk has said that Tesla will honor the $12,000 price for orders made before September 5. Is it worth it, though, when the feature is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration?

If you decide to buy a Tesla but not FSD, you still get Autopilot. That’s the basic driver’s aid that controls “Traffic-Aware Cruise Control,” and “Autosteer.” Your Tesla will still stay centered in its lane, and at the speed of surrounding traffic.

You’ll just have to pay attention to stop signs, traffic lights, and the instructions from your navigation route. You know, like you should when you’re behind the wheel anyways.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: