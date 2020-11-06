Elon Musk is now selling Tesla-branded tequila and it costs $250 a bottle

No, you’re not seeing things; that headline is correct. It’s true: Elon Musk is selling Tesla-branded tequila and it costs $250 a bottle. That’s a sentence I never thought I would write, but here we are.

So, what’s it called? I’m not sure you’re ready for this, but here we go: Teslaquila. The name of Elon Musk’s tequila is Teslaquila. What started as an April Fool’s joke is now a reality. It even has its own page on Tesla’s website. The page’s product description reads:

Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.

At the time of writing, availability is non-existent, as the page says it’s temporarily out of stock. We’re guessing keeping this in stock isn’t a huge priority for Tesla, seeing that they’re in the business of selling cars and not novelty tequila. But hey, it’s 2020, and Elon Musk is involved – anything is possible.

But aside from that. Look at this bottle. It’s a giant electric charging symbol. Where do you even put a bottle like that? How do you even pour shots? Man, I don’t know—lots of questions.

If you have $250 burning a hole in your pocket and don’t mind waiting for Tesla to replenish its tequila stock (man, that’s so weird writing that), well, here you go. You can buy it directly here if you’re 21 and over living in any of these states.

