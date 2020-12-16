Review: The Yeedi 650 is a terrible entry-level robot vacuum cleaner

The Good The large dustbin The Bad Barely any control over the device Loud in operation Awful app Very basic suction strength Random cleaning mode You can't even use the boundary strips feature without shelling out more money on Yeedi products 2 Overall

If you have been investigating robot vacuum cleaners, then Yeedi is probably a name you have come across. It may still be a relative newcomer to the robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) market, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should automatically dismiss it as a contender for your investment.

The Yeedi K650 is the latest in the company’s RVC line-up. It is a fairly basic model, and that really shows. Let’s check out just how uninspiring a product this really is and dismiss it as a contender for your investment.

What’s in the box?

You get (almost) everything you need in the box to try to robo-clean your home. Here’s what’s included for $199, which is too much money for this device:

The Yeedi K650 vacuum cleaner

Charging dock and adaptor

Two side brushes

Main brush

Multi-surface brush

Dustbin filter

Cleaning tool

Instruction manual

You’ll notice there is no remote control mentioned. That is because there isn’t one. Yeedi expects you to use an app to operate the device and even then controls are super-limited. Nice way to alienate a whole load of potential customers…

Usual suspect

It can get incredibly boring describing what a robot vacuum cleaner looks like. In the main, they are circular devices. The K650 ticks that box. Most of them are colored black, but the Yeedi K650 is actually white, which makes a pleasant aesthetic change.

Given that it is a pretty basic model, you won’t find much in the way of controls on the device itself (so if you can’t use the app, you are well and truly screwed, now).

It has a button for starting the auto-cleaning mode and a Wi-Fi indicator up top. Around the sides, it has the power switch and the bumper with infra-red collision detection.

Underneath you have two side-brushes, the main brush, a universal wheel and the drive wheels. You also access the battery pack from underneath the K650.

How does the Yeedi K650 work?

As mentioned, the K650 is a pretty basic model. It does have some mid-level features, such as conversing with Alexa.

It is also compatible with boundary strips, but you don’t actually get any with the K650 which is a bit of an oversight. Why would you not provide some of the boundary strips so new customers can test this function?

It renders the function totally obsolete for anyone who doesn’t have a few rolls of boundary strips laying around (and why would you?) when the vacuum arrives. I know this is a budget option, but come on, Yeedi.

So, after you have charged the Yeedi, you must then download the app and connect it to the vacuum. This is a pretty straightforward process that involves connecting the Yeedi to your Wi-Fi so it can converse with your phone and other smart devices.

Once you have the app up and running, you will have access to some controls that you can direct the Yeedi with, like setting it off cleaning. You will also be able to schedule cleans with the app.

The K650 cleans in a random pattern which is fairly inefficient as it misses spots and doesn’t know where it has cleaned. Linear mode, where the vac moves in straight parallel lines, is much better.

Must try harder

Sorry, but I’m massively underwhelmed by the K650. It really feels like the robot is behind the times in terms of performance. The AOSO S3 outstrips the Yeedi effort and only costs $50 more.

First, bounce mode or random cleaning mode is a waste of time. Especially if you have no way of controlling the device otherwise. If it misses a spot of dirt, it might return and get it, but the nature of random cleaning is…well…random.

The fact that you have to pick the robot up and place it in the spot you want cleaning, in spot cleaning mode, negates owning an autonomous cleaning device entirely. This is so stupid. Like, you literally have no control over the damn thing.

Shall I go on?

I don’t know if it works with the boundary strips or not because I wasn’t provided with any to test this feature. I’m not going to just assume it does so you must take the manufacturer’s word on this occasion.

Collision detection is pretty poor and the robot will just go rattling into chair legs and lamp stands like it has a personal vendetta against your furniture.

This is because it uses IR to discern distances and obstacles. So it might get lucky avoiding, say, a wall, but avoiding furniture is very hit and miss.

The aforementioned AOSO S3 uses V-SLAM technology to map out your whole house. Then it moves around in nice straight lines and waves a polite hello to your table legs without going over and assaulting them.

Literally the only good thing the robot is the size of the dustbin. You can fit a whole 200-ish extra ml of dust into this device compared to a lot of other robot vacuums. Shame you won’t want to use it. Unless you make YouTube videos of yourself smashing tech to pieces with a sledgehammer.

Yeedi also seems to think that the K650 makes the same amount of noise as a microwave. Yes, it does, if you are Galactus and your microwave is the size of a galaxy and makes noises at the same volume. Remind me not to buy a Yeedi microwave.

Should you buy the Yeedi K650?

No. The Yeedi K650 is not a device I would recommend. It feels outdated, it is terrible to control, and it forces you to use an app that is, to all intents and purposes, a load of shit.

I would highly recommend looking elsewhere. Don’t waste your money on the K650, which feels like half a product. Get the aforementioned AOSO, or spend a bit more and grab the Cybovac S31 instead.

Yeedi, if you’re reading, you really need to pull your socks up. This is a rip-off.

