I have a sister who sheds a lot of hair. Seriously, it’s a major problem. She’ll even tell you that herself. So when she moved into her new apartment, adorned with new shiny hardwood floors, she needed something that could keep up with all of her hair.

Instead of me putting something through the paces like I usually do for every review I write, I offered her this $279 Bagotte robot vacuum to see if it would help her out.

So how did it do? My sister had this robovac for a couple of weeks, and within a few days, she immediately fell in love with it. Not only did it do a great job of picking up her hair off the ground, but there were also a couple of other things she liked about it. Let’s get to it.

So on the outside, it’s a robot vacuum cleaner. It vacuums things. Simple as that, right? Well, no, this puppy has a few more tricks up its sleeves. A couple of good examples is the ability to have the vacuum run on a schedule, you can control it via an app, and that it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Now, keep in mind, this is a robot vacuum that costs less than $300.

What I particularly like about this unit from Bagotte is that there are a ton of cleaning modes available with it. The device features automatic, random, edge, and spot modes. The automatic mode is self-explanatory, but when you select this option, the vacuum starts in one room and vacuums your entire floor plan. Random mode allows you to use the app to assign where you want the vacuum to clean. Spot mode is perfect when you have a small area of a room that needs to be cleaned. Finally, edge mode focuses on those annoying little crevices at your baseboards.

Setup of the vacuum was a breeze too. My sister isn’t the most technical person, so if she was able to get it up and running, I imagine most people won’t run into any snags with it either. The app is simple to use too. With the app, you can assign schedules to the vacuum, but if that’s not your cup of tea, you can always press the button, and it will go on its way to clean your home whenever you want.

Regardless if you have carpets or hardwood floors, this vacuum can handle it all. When vacuuming on carpets, you can preset the suction power to high so that the device can work a little harder pulling up stuff from your carpets. There’s even a low setting that’s a bit quieter if you want the vacuum cleaner running at night, but honestly, I don’t know why anyone would want that.

For a vacuum cleaner in this price range, this option from Bagotte runs pretty quietly, regardless of the setting you are on. That’s one of the biggest things that surprised me about this vacuum. It also features a really low-profile design, so if you have a bunch of furniture in your home, the device should be able to clean under it without any issues.

Bottom line: For the price, you really can’t beat it. This device is excellent, runs powerfully, and is ridiculously easy to use. The value you’re getting here is unprecedented. I’ve had my fair share of robot vacuum cleaners throughout my time here at KnowTechie, and this option from Bagotte packs a punch.

With all of its features, if you told me this unit costs well over the $500 mark, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised. But the fact that you get all these features for under $300 is absolutely insane. If you’re someone who has put off purchasing a robovac due to price, I highly recommend this one. You get a lot of bang for your buck without breaking the bank.

