Review: ACUM portable vacuum cleaner – the little vacuum that could

Since we’re all spending more time indoors right now, our living spaces are going to get dirtier than ever. I mean, all those extra feet running around on your carpets? That’s a recipe for dust, dirt, and other filth being ground into the fibers of your carpet. Lovely.

That’s okay though, as it gives you an excuse to buy a new vacuum. Maybe you don’t want a robovac as your furniture arrangement would make it hard to maneuver or maybe you’re like our old friend Jared, and simply don’t trust them not to overthrow the government. That’s fine too. I mean, there’s no end of vacuums on the market, but most have one annoying feature – the cord.

Cut that cord by getting a rechargeable battery-powered vacuum, like the one we’re looking at today from ACUM. It’s got 25 KPa of suction so even dirt inside your mattress can’t hide from its power.

So, what’s the ACUM portable vacuum cleaner all about?

Okay, so I’d like to start by saying that vacuuming is like my second most hated activity, behind folding clothes and putting them away. It’s tiring, it’s annoying moving furniture to reach everything, and then there’s the worst part of all – dragging that cord around from whatever power socket I can find in this weirdly designed apartment.

So when ACUM wanted me to take a look at their portable, and more importantly, cordless vacuum cleaner, how could I say no? This little powerhouse only weighs 3.5 lbs (without any attachments) so it’s easy to quickly run around your floors. The charging cradle can be wall-mounted, and it’s got six accessories to handle tasks that I didn’t even know I should be vacuuming.

Those accessories include an electric floor/carpet brush, a 2-in-1 brush square one for furniture surfaces, a crevice tool, a mini pet brush, a brush for vacuuming your mattress that has an integral UV light, and a brush they call the “tccessory” which is basically a right-angle for awkward spaces. All of these are solidly built, are easy to clip onto the base unit, and worked well while testing. Heck, I’m throwing out my corded vacuum right now.

The normal suction level is fine for maintaining clean floors, and if you’re not sure how clean your carpet is – hit the boost mode to really get the suction going. You’ll only get ten minutes of cleaning time in that mode though, so make it count.

So, should I buy it?

The ACUM cordless vacuum cleaner performed well in our testing, and at the current selling price of under $165, it’s a bargain. It’s got all the attachments you could need, even for vacuuming the tops of shelving, your mattress, and all those weird cracks in your car.

Battery life is fine for doing a room at a time, or your whole car, and really, who wants to vacuum the whole house in a day? Bonus points for getting more dust out of my carpets, even after vacuuming with my corded unit.

