Review: The AOSO S3 robot vacuum offers V-SLAM tech at a budget price

The Good Very inexpensive Cleans quickly Uses linear cleaning patterns App is excellent Maps your home The Bad Charging takes a while A little noisy compared to competitor models 8.8 Overall

AOSO has stepped up to the robot vacuum plate, recently, with a new addition to the robovac market; the AOSO S3.

Retailing at only $249.99, the AOSO S3 represents excellent value for money, as it packs in some neat premium features.

There are plenty of robot vacuum cleaners out there. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what makes this robovac stand out from the crowd.

What’s in the box?

Image: Ste Knight/KnowTechie

The box contains everything you need to start your new life with your bionic butler. You get:

AOSO S3 robot vacuum cleaner

Charging dock

Remote control with batteries

Power adapter

Cleaning tool

Screwdriver

User guide

Have we met before?

In terms of what it looks like, the AOSO S3 is going to look almost identical to any other robot vacuum cleaner (RVC) you have seen. Yes, it is a big black disc with a pleasantly shiny brushed-effect lid. No surprise there, really.

The top of the S3 looks similar to other robot vacuums, too. You have the V-SLAM top-mounted camera, AOSO has embedded in the vacuum so that the top remains fairly flush. There is also a Wi-Fi indicator, a power button, and a home button.

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

The front of the vac houses the bumper, which prevents damage should any crashes occur and is a standard feature across all RVCs. Around the side is the power button.

Underneath are various anti-drop sensors, which stop your vacuum throwing itself nonchalantly down the stairs and costing you $250 in the process.

There are also two side brushes, a main brush, the wheels, the battery pack, and the dustbin. So we have a pretty straightforward device in terms of aesthetics.

How does the AOSO S3 work?

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

As with many robot vacuums, the AOSO S3 can map your property using its camera technology. It is the fact that it can do this and only cost you $249 that is the real draw, here.

The camera up top is a V-SLAM camera. This has a particularly wide field of vision – 166 degrees – and it uses this to generate a floor plan, so it knows exactly where it is going every time it cleans.

V-SLAM tech doesn’t necessarily come cheap. The DEEBOT OZMO T8 uses V-SLAM sensors, and that RVC costs $650. That is $400 more than the AOSO.

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

Once you have charged the vacuum for the first time, you can send it on its merry way, and it will happily whizz around your floor (at quite some speed, I have to say) mapping the house out.

Upon the S3’s return to the charging station, you’ll have a plan of the floor synced with your phone.

You will notice that the cleaner moves in a linear pattern, zig-zagging across the floor as it makes easy work of dust and debris.

This linear cleaning is very efficient. Significantly more-so than that of cleaners that use random or “bounce” cleaning mode.

Does the job, so you don’t have to

The AOSO S3 works really well. It is simple to set up and, thanks to its app integration and remote control, is easy to operate regardless of your experience level.

Given that this vacuum only costs you $249, I don’t think we have much complaining to do, here.

You have three cleaning strengths, so can go from hardwood to carpet without breaking a sweat. This is great if you have pets and you want the vacuum to clean as efficiently as possible.

I do find it to be a little louder than some other models I have tested recently, but it isn’t obtrusively so. It wouldn’t put me off buying the device.

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

Access to the dustbin for emptying is a simple affair, so you won’t spend hours wrestling with the base of the vac like some sort of horny mechaphile.

The mapping tech is excellent and your robot vacuum should be able to traverse the entire ground floor or first floor with relative ease. Obviously it can’t do both as it is quite Dalek-like in its inability to combat going up any stairs.

Having the ability to program the S3, from anywhere, is a major boon. This is all thanks to the app, which allows you to schedule daily cleans. You can even start a clean as you begin your journey home, safe knowing that you will have a clean house when you step through the front door.

Go and buy the AOSO S3

Image: Ste Knight / KnowTechie

If you want to enter the robot vacuum market, I strongly suggest doing so with the AOSO S3.

It is an excellent vacuum cleaner, especially when looking at the robotic variety. It handles everyday dirt and dust really well, making easy work of the cat hair my four feline owners shed for me to clean up on their behalf.

You’ll struggle to find a floor mapping RVC at this price, especially one using V-SLAM sensors instead of laser guidance. By all means, shop around for other robot vacuum cleaners but, as we say, the S3 is superb value for money with some premium features thrown in for good measure.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more. A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.