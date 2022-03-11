Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royale is coming to mobile

The Call of Duty franchise is once again expanding to mobile devices. After the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, the team at Activision is bringing another beloved title to phones and tablets. This time, it’s the popular battle royale, Warzone.

Activision announced its plans to bring Warzone to mobile on Twitter earlier this week. Warzone has been available on consoles and PC since early 2020, and fans of the franchise have enjoyed consistent updates and new content in the popular shooter.

As part of its announcement, Activision is hiring several positions to help develop Warzone for mobile. Positions ranging from product managers to system programmers are available for the new project. You can check out Activision’s new job listings here.

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



Activision has been making a solid effort to enter the mobile gaming world over the last few years. As I mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Mobile has been around on smartphones and tablets since 2019.

It has become a favorite of FPS fans on mobile, so it will be interesting to see if Warzone mobile gains the same popularity.

Additionally, Activision is currently developing another mobile game from one of its more popular franchises.

Diablo Immortal was initially announced back in 2018 and is currently in testing phases. It’s scheduled to release sometime later this year, alongside a new Warcraft game designed for mobile.

Bringing Warzone to mobile will be a big undertaking, considering the massive scale of the battle royale. It will be interesting to see how the game translates to mobile devices.

It’s unclear when Activision expects to release the game, so we may have to wait for a while longer.

