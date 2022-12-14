Streamer tackles seemingly impossible Elden Ring challenge

Popular Twitch streamer MissMikka is currently taking on a seemingly impossible Elden Ring challenge.

MissMikkaa is known for her outrageous dance pad challenges. But now, she’s taking things a step further (literally) as she tries to beat the game on a dance pad and controller…at the same time.

MissMikkaa became popular in the Elden Ring community thanks to her unique playstyle. Instead of a controller, she plays through the game using a dance pad from Dance Dance Revolution.

She became quite skilled at the game with the dance pad, even beating what many consider the hardest boss in the game at level one.

With this new challenge, the difficulty is ramped up tremendously, allowing for some truly awesome gameplay.

MissMikkaa is calling this her Ultimate Challenge Run on Elden Ring. She’s playing through the game on the PS5 using a controller and on PC with a dance pad.

There are a couple of rules that MissMikkaa is making herself follow throughout this challenge. Mainly, she’s required to start and fight any boss fights simultaneously on both platforms.

As you can see from her latest YouTube video, MissMikkaa has already defeated some of the game’s difficult early bosses.

The challenge is still ongoing, and she still has a long way to go. But I expect to see MissMikkaa complete her challenge, as gamers like her never cease to impress.

If you want to watch some of this incredible Elden Ring challenge in progress, check out MissMikkaa’s Twitch channel.

