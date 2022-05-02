Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2022

Netflix has a packed content calendar for May, with some great shows and movies for all ages. The streaming giant must be hoping for some of these to slow subscriber churn, which resulted in a 200k drop in subscribers so far this year.

This month has some solid additions, which is nice. It’s never a bad time for a Tom Hanks flick, so get your spirits uplifted with the unending optimism of Forrest Gump. Oh, and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle is a gem as well.

Don’t forget to tune in for Season 5 of Outlander on May 10, and The Lincoln Lawyer gets its small screen debut on the 13th.

Oh, and Downton Abbey fans are going to want to do another binge-watch this month, as all six seasons leave Netflix at the end of May. You can keep watching after that if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, or one to Peacock.

Everything Netflix is adding in May 2022

If you need some new content to consume in May, there are plenty of new shows and movies joining the platform this month.

Already available as of May 2

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in TibetSoul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

Outlander: Season 5

The Circle: Season 4

The Getaway King

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

New Heights

Senior Year

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Circle: Season 4 (episodes weekly)

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

May 19

A Perfect Pairing

Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 22

ONE PIECE

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

The Circle: Season 4 (episodes weekly)

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Everything leaving Netflix in May 2022

Some big names are leaving Netflix by the end of May. We’ve already lost Colony: Seasons 1-3, Hoarders: Season 11, and WWII in HD: Season 1. Here are the rest of the things you’ll want to watch ASAP:

Leaving May 3

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving May 12

Eye in the Sky

Leaving May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving May 23

Shot Caller

Leaving May 31

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

That’s a lot of things coming to Netflix in May, slightly balanced out by the number of titles disappearing. Just make sure to go and watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies before they’re gone.

