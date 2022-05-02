Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2022
There is a lot of great content coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May.
Netflix has a packed content calendar for May, with some great shows and movies for all ages. The streaming giant must be hoping for some of these to slow subscriber churn, which resulted in a 200k drop in subscribers so far this year.
This month has some solid additions, which is nice. It’s never a bad time for a Tom Hanks flick, so get your spirits uplifted with the unending optimism of Forrest Gump. Oh, and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle is a gem as well.
Don’t forget to tune in for Season 5 of Outlander on May 10, and The Lincoln Lawyer gets its small screen debut on the 13th.
READ MORE: Here are your free Prime Gaming games for May 2022
Oh, and Downton Abbey fans are going to want to do another binge-watch this month, as all six seasons leave Netflix at the end of May. You can keep watching after that if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, or one to Peacock.
Everything Netflix is adding in May 2022
If you need some new content to consume in May, there are plenty of new shows and movies joining the platform this month.
Already available as of May 2
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in TibetSoul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You’ve Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive
May 4
- 40 Years Young
- The Circle: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- El marginal: Season 5
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
- Summertime: Season 3
May 5
- Blood Sisters
- Clark
- The Pentaverate
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies
May 6
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
- The Sound of Magic
- Thar
- The Takedown
- Welcome to Eden
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
- 42 Days of Darkness
- Brotherhood: Season 2
- Operation Mincemeat
- Our Father
- Outlander: Season 5
- The Circle: Season 4
- The Getaway King
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6
May 12
- Maverix
- Savage Beauty
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2
- New Heights
- Senior Year
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Blippi’s Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2
May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- The Circle: Season 4 (episodes weekly)
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing
- Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 22
- ONE PIECE
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
May 25
- Larva Pendant
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5
- The Circle: Season 4 (episodes weekly)
May 26
- Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Everything leaving Netflix in May 2022
Some big names are leaving Netflix by the end of May. We’ve already lost Colony: Seasons 1-3, Hoarders: Season 11, and WWII in HD: Season 1. Here are the rest of the things you’ll want to watch ASAP:
Leaving May 3
- StartUp: Seasons 1-3
- The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving May 12
- Eye in the Sky
Leaving May 19
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving May 23
- Shot Caller
Leaving May 31
- Battleship
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
- Chloe
- Closer
- Coach Carter
- Dennis the Menace
- Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Free Willy
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
- Happy Feet
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- New Year’s Eve
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stardust
- Sucker Punch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Blind Side
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Disaster Artist
- The Final Destination
- Top Gun
- Wild Things
- Zoolander
That’s a lot of things coming to Netflix in May, slightly balanced out by the number of titles disappearing. Just make sure to go and watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies before they’re gone.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- How to use the double thumbs up feature on Netflix
- Netflix plans to offer up to 50 games by the end of the year
- How to fix YouTube TV connection and streaming issues
- Apple TV Plus becomes first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Oscars
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.
Giveaway: Win one of these cool audio products from GravaStar