How to stop Netflix’s annoying autoplay previews

Autoplaying preview reels have been the bane of Netflix binge-watchers since forever. I mean they’re so bad that people would rather mute their TVs while figuring out to watch, instead of being interrupted every two seconds by noise.

It seems that Twitter is the way to get things done, as after being tweeted at by a writer from Muncie, Indiana, Netflix actually added the ability to banish autoplay from your carousels.

It’s super easy to set up too, so read on and we’ll show you.

Here’s how to banish those annoying autoplay trailers on Netflix

Nothing is more annoying when browsing Netflix to decide what to watch than being interrupted on every new show by the preview reel. Well, except for the few shows that don’t have a preview, those are really irritating but only by contrast. Thing is, you can now turn off all those preview reels so your Netflix browsing will be blessedly silent.

Here’s how:

Go to Netflix.com on your desktop browser and sign in

Click on your profile picture on the top right and then click on Manage Profiles



Select the profile you want to disable autoplay on

You’ll see a new section below the parental controls that lets you control Autoplay

Untick Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices and you’ll never get another annoying sizzle reel while figuring out what to binge-watch

If you don't want Netflix to automatically play the next episode of a show once you're done with the current one, you can untick Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices

Enjoy your newly silenced Netflix browsing.

