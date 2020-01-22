Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2020
Weak month, but whatever, Imma keep giving them my money and rewatching Star Trek.
The new year is behind us now and as we all settle back into our normal routines we have trusty Netflix to fall back on in the evenings. Because it is the month of looveeee, Netflix is going all-in with titles like The Notebook and Dear John, but there are plenty of other things to enjoy in February.
Like Starship Troopers, Anna Karenina, and Better Call Saul: Season 4.
It’s a pretty weak month for new things on Netflix, but if we’re being honest, I’m still bitter that the Netflix Original Daybreakers was canceled before I could even finish the pretty awesome first season.
At least some of January’s new titles were a bit better and most will be available through the month of February.
Everything coming to Netflix in February 2020
Available Feb. 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Available Feb. 3
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
Available Feb. 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Available Feb. 5
- Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available Feb. 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Available Feb. 7
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available Feb. 8
- The Coldest Game
Available Feb. 9
- Better Caul Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Polaroid
Available Feb. 11 on Netflix
- Good Time
- Camino A Roma
- Q Ball
Available Feb. 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Available Feb. 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story
- Love Is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Available. Feb 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Available Feb. 15
- Starship Troopers
Available Feb. 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Available Feb. 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
Available Feb. 20
- Spectros
Available Feb. 21
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
Available Feb. 22
- Girl On The Third Floor
Available Feb. 23
- Full Count
Available Feb. 25
- Every Time I Die
Available Feb. 26
- I Am Not Okay With This
Available Feb. 27
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution
Available Feb. 28 on Netflix
- All The Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Available Feb. 29
- Jerry Maguire
What do you think? What are you most excited about from Netflix for February 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
