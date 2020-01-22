Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2020

The new year is behind us now and as we all settle back into our normal routines we have trusty Netflix to fall back on in the evenings. Because it is the month of looveeee, Netflix is going all-in with titles like The Notebook and Dear John, but there are plenty of other things to enjoy in February.

Like Starship Troopers, Anna Karenina, and Better Call Saul: Season 4.

It’s a pretty weak month for new things on Netflix, but if we’re being honest, I’m still bitter that the Netflix Original Daybreakers was canceled before I could even finish the pretty awesome first season.

At least some of January’s new titles were a bit better and most will be available through the month of February.

Everything coming to Netflix in February 2020

Available Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Available Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Available Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Available Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Available Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Available Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Available Feb. 9

Better Caul Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Available Feb. 11 on Netflix

Good Time

Camino A Roma

Q Ball

Available Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Available Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love Is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Available. Feb 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Available Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Available Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Available Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Available Feb. 20

Spectros

Available Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Available Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Available Feb. 23

Full Count

Available Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Available Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Available Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution

Available Feb. 28 on Netflix

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Available Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

