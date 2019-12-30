Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2020
A new year means a bunch of new content.
It’s almost the new year and with that comes a bunch of new shows coming to Netflix. Like many recent months, expect plenty of Netflix original movies and shows, as well as a variety of 3rd party entertainment options as well.
If you like classics, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is always a solid choice and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory arrive on January 1. Both Kill Bill movies and a couple Leonardo DiCaprio movies in the form of Inception and Catch Me If You Can also arrive on the first of the year.
Everything coming to Netflix in January 2020
January 1
- Ghost Stories
- Good Girls: Season 2
- Messiah
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
- Spinning Out
- The Circle
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Jan. 2
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series
- Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
- Anne with an E: The Final Season
- All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
- Cheer
Jan. 10
- AJ and the Queen
- The Evil Dead
- Giri / Haji
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
- The Inbestigators: Season 2
- Medical Police
- Scissor Seven
- Until Dawn
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
- The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- The Master
Jan. 15
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Jan. 16
- NiNoKuni
- Steve Jobs
January 17
- Ares
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
- Sex Education: Season 2
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace –
- Vivir dos veces
- Wer kann, der kann!
Jan. 18
- The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
- Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
- Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
- Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
- The Ghost Bride
- October Faction
- The Queen
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Jan. 24
- A Sun
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
- The Ranch: The Final Season
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
- Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
- Frères Ennemis
- Next In Fashion
- Night on Earth
- Omniscient
Jan. 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger
Jan. 31
- 37 Seconds
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6
- Diablero: Season 2
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2
- Luna Nera
- Ragnarok
What are you most excited to watch on Netflix in January 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- So, Netflix has now purchased one of New York’s most historic movie theaters
- Spotify is putting an end to political ads in 2020
- If you still need more content, Plex is launching its own free streaming service
- Netflix will stop working on older Samsung TVs – Here’s how to check if your device is affected
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.