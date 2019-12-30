Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2020

It’s almost the new year and with that comes a bunch of new shows coming to Netflix. Like many recent months, expect plenty of Netflix original movies and shows, as well as a variety of 3rd party entertainment options as well.

If you like classics, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is always a solid choice and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory arrive on January 1. Both Kill Bill movies and a couple Leonardo DiCaprio movies in the form of Inception and Catch Me If You Can also arrive on the first of the year.

Everything coming to Netflix in January 2020

January 1

Ghost Stories

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

January 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace –

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix in January 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.