Connect with us

Entertainment

Netflix’s password shakedown begins now, $8 per user

Netflix calls this “account sharing” and will start charging a fee.

The person in the picture is smiling The subject in the picture is smiling.
Image: KnowTechie

Netflix has announced that the U.S. is next up to pay for shared access between accounts.

Of course, the company already launched this in other parts of the world like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. But now, it’s here stateside.

The company posted its official announcement today on its blog with an adamant warning, “A Netflix account is for use by one household.”

Here’s how it breaks down:

  • With the $15.49/month Netflix Standard plan, you can add one user for $7.99/month.
  • The Premium 4K plan allows up to two extra members at $7.99 each.
  • However, Basic and Standard with Ads plans ($9.99 and $6.99/month) don’t offer this option.
This image is providing instructions on how to manage and share a Netflix account with people in and outside of one's household. Full Text: Hi [Name], Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with - your household. You can easily watch Netflix on the go and when you travel - either on your personal devices or a TV at a hotel or vacation home. To control how your account is used, you can: . Check who's using your Netflix. Review which devices are signed in to your account. Sign out of devices that shouldn't have access and consider changing your password. If you want to share Netflix with someone outside of your household, you can use these features: Transfer a profile. Anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for . Buy an extra member. You can share your Netflix account with someone who doesn't live with you for $7.99/month more. We know you might have questions. Our Help Center has detailed information for you. Thank you for choosing Netflix. We appreciate your membership and we look forward to bringing you more great TV shows and movies.
Image: KnowTechie

When will this go into effect?

Currently, Netflix is emailing subscribers warning them of the change and suggesting they change their passwords and log unwanted users out of their accounts.

The streaming giant understands and already knows this will increase revenue for the company. In addition, users that share accounts make up a large percentage of the user base. So Netflix sees an opportunity here to make more money. 

In 2022, the company lost subscribers for the first time and they want to avoid falling back into a situation like that. And to be to fair, you can’t fault for them that.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

I have experience writing in-depth reviews of tech products, with a focus on market trends and analysis. I am skilled at explaining complex concepts in a clear and concise way, and I enjoy writing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in Entertainment