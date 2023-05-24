Netflix’s password shakedown begins now, $8 per user

Netflix has announced that the U.S. is next up to pay for shared access between accounts.

Of course, the company already launched this in other parts of the world like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. But now, it’s here stateside.

The company posted its official announcement today on its blog with an adamant warning, “A Netflix account is for use by one household.”

Here’s how it breaks down:

With the $15.49/month Netflix Standard plan, you can add one user for $7.99/month.

The Premium 4K plan allows up to two extra members at $7.99 each.

However, Basic and Standard with Ads plans ($9.99 and $6.99/month) don’t offer this option.

When will this go into effect?

Currently, Netflix is emailing subscribers warning them of the change and suggesting they change their passwords and log unwanted users out of their accounts.

The streaming giant understands and already knows this will increase revenue for the company. In addition, users that share accounts make up a large percentage of the user base. So Netflix sees an opportunity here to make more money.

In 2022, the company lost subscribers for the first time and they want to avoid falling back into a situation like that. And to be to fair, you can’t fault for them that.

