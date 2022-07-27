BLUETTI’s AC500 portable power station is one step closer to prime time

BLUETTI unveiled the AC300, a modular solar power station, in July 2021. The AC300 was soon widely adopted by the portable solar storage industry due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

A year later, a more powerful successor to the AC500+B300S combo will be released on Indiegogo. Here’s everything you need to know.

Quick Overview of BLUETTI AC500

AC500 is 100% modular and compatible with B300 and B300S battery packs for a mind-blowing capacity of up to 18,432Wh.

A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) covers the power needs for most cases, even for high-power electronics.

Connecting with at least two B300S and charging via AC and PV simultaneously allows an 8,000W max input. 0-100% charging only takes 1.8~2.3 hours, significantly saving your charging time.

Nine charging options are available, simply choose the one your prefer

Built-in advanced BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher security and longer lifespan.

Split Phase Bonding Function, connect two AC500s to double the capacity, voltage, and power to 36,864Wh, 240V/6,000W (a Fusion Box Pro is required and sold separately).

Monitor and control at the fingertips with BLUETTI APP. You can enjoy the latest firmware by OTA update over Wi-Fi directly.

Weight/ Dimensions: 66.2lbs (30Kg)/ 20.5×12.8×14.1in (520×325×358mm).

Impressive Power – A Huge Leap Forward

Image: Bluetti

The AC output of this unit is 5,000W continuous and 10,000W surge. That means you can power multiple devices simultaneously, even when drawing more power than your other appliances can handle.

It can easily power all your household appliances, particularly dryers, refrigerators, coffee makers, and more.

If you’re looking for a way to create backup power in your home, a solar-powered monster like this might be just what you need.

Expandable Capacity – Out of Imagination

Each AC500 can be paired with six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. The Fusion Box Pro lets you use two AC500s in series to get a 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity. With enough solar panels, you can cut your electricity bills in half and be completely free from the grid.

LiFePO4 – Charge Safer, Last Longer

BLUETTI uses a safe and reliable LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and promises up to 3,500 charging cycles. Considering the benefits of a LiFePO4 battery over its lithium-ion counterpart, you’ll be glad to know that it can be used for up to 10 years.

Multiple Charging Options – Highly Flexible, Incredibly Fast

The AC500 can be charged by connecting it to an AC wall outlet or solar panels. The power source can be a generator, lead-acid battery, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels and you can charge this unit as fast as 1 hour with a maximum 8,000W input.

Charging time for AC500 with two B300S:

3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours

5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours

8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.2 hour

24/7 UPS – Added Peace of Mind

Given the Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system, there’s no need to worry about losing data or hardware damage in the event of a power outage.

The AC500 can automatically detect blackouts when it occurs and provides power as soon as possible. It matters a lot, especially for those living in rural areas where power failure happens now and again.

BLUETTI App – Monitor And Control at Fingertips

Image: Bluetti

With the BLUETTI app, you can remotely control the AC500 at home at any time with just a cell phone. Making it easy and convenient to power it on and off, check the SOC (state of charge), and OTA update the firmware to the latest version from merely the palm of your hand.

Availability

