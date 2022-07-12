What to expect on BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

BLUETTI’s Prime Day sale is confirmed for July 12-13. To help you narrow things down. We gathered the best deals on their official website: www.bluettipower.com, from solar power stations and panels to convenient accessories and more.

And unlike Amazon’s Prime Day offerings, you won’t need an active Prime membership. The only time you will is if you’re shopping for Prime Day BLUETTI deals on Amazon.com.

So what’s up for grabs in BLUETTI’s Prime Day sale? We’ll walk you through some of our favorite deals below. So let’s jump right in.

The best Prime Day deals from BLUETTI

Image: BLUETTI

AC200P – The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator – $1,499 ( $1,599 )

With a 2000W pure sine wave inverter, 2000Wh capacity, and utilizing the most durable, safest LiFePO4 battery chemistry, the BLUETTI AC200P is undoubtedly the most cost-effective solar generator available.

And with its new low price of only $1,499, it’s one of the better deals.

This power generator can run everything from a household refrigerator to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner without breaking a sweat.

Image: BLUETTI

AC200MAX – All-round Upgraded Power Beast – $1,799 ( $1,899 )

With two expansion battery ports, the AC200MAX can accommodate up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) battery modules, allowing you to build a system that delivers up to 8,192Wh of power.

The AC200MAX lets you charge your portable power tools in less than 2 hours, thanks to its 900W solar input and 400W AC wall charger.

With a built-in 30A (RV Plug) – NEMA TT-30 rated outlet and a 12V 30A super powerful DC outlet, AC200MAX is the ideal companion for RV enthusiasts who want to plug directly into their rig.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 – Power Anything Imaginable – $3,399 ( $3,698 )

Image: BLULETTI

The AC300 is unique among BLUETTI solar generators because it does not have a built-in battery. Instead, the AC300 can accept up to four B300 (3,072Wh each) battery modules, which together provide a total capacity of 12,288Wh—enough to keep an entire family’s devices running for days during a power outage.

The BLUETTI AC300 boasts a solar charging input of up to 2,400W. In addition, the advanced MPPT controller ensures that you can fully charge a B300 (3,072Wh) battery module in as little as 1.5 hours with just 1.5 hours of sunlight.

The AC300 can handle up to 5400W of the total input, making it the most powerful portable solar generator available. Plug the system in before you pack for a camping trip, and your power will be ready when you are.

Want more power? The Fusion Box Pro can connect two units of AC300s in series with 8×B300s to create a 240V, 6,000W, and a total of 24,576Wh powerhouse.

While the giant BLUETTI Prime Day sale is only available from July 12-13, the BLUETTI Grand Summer Sale will continue to go through July 31.

The AC300+B300 combo is only available for $3499, so order now before the price goes up.

Check out some of these other great offers as well below

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.