BLUETTI’s new AC300 & AC200 MAX mobile power stations raise the bar

Just about a year ago, BLUETTI released its groundbreaking AC200 power station with the help of more than $6 million in crowdfunding through Indiegogo. Now, the company has geared up for a new line of four all-new power stations and batteries that will come to market later this year.

The company announced these new products in a press release, and these will be the first power stations produced by BLUETTI without the need for crowdfunding.

So, what kind of upgrades can we expect from these new BLUETTI power station products? For the first time, BLUETTI has developed a line of modular power stations and batteries that have a wide range of power usage without becoming incredibly heavy and bulky. So, let’s take a look at what BLUETTI has in store for us.

New BLUETTI power stations

Image: Bluetti

First, let’s take a look at the all-new BLUETTI AC300. The AC300 is the granddaddy of all BUETTI power stations so far, with an output of around 3,000 watts. This makes it 50% more powerful than the original AC200, meaning you’ll be able to power much more at once with this newer station.

This is where BLUETTI’s modular design comes in. The AC300 allows for solar input up to 2,400 watts and AC input up to 3,000 watts, but it does not have an internal battery. You may be wondering, “how does this thing store and output electricity without an internal battery?” We’ll get to that soon.

Next up is the new AC200 Max power station. The AC200 Max is an upgraded version of the original AC200, with a slightly higher output capacity of 2,200 watts. The AC200 Max does have an internal battery, with a capacity of 2,048 Wh.

The AC200 Max also has slightly boosted input capacity, allowing for solar input up to 1,400 watts and AC input up to 1,000 watts. But that’s not all that makes the AC200 Max special.

All-new modular batteries

Image: Bluetti

BLUETTI has also announced two all-new modular batteries that will be made to go with these two power stations. Both the AC300 and the AC200 Max will allow you to attach these modular batteries to increase their energy capacity. The AC300 allows you to attach four total batteries, while the AC200 max allows for two additional batteries.

The first battery that the company will make available is the B230. The B230 battery pack has a capacity of 2,048 Wh that can be added to either the AC300 or AC200 Max. This battery supports solar and AC input at up to 500 watts.

The second battery the BLUETTI announced is the B300, with a little extra capacity. This pack has a capacity 3,072 Wh and has support for faster solar input of up to 700 watts. The AC input is the same, at 500 watts.

Each of these batteries can be connected to either the AC200 Max or AC300. The AC300 allows you to attach up to four of these batteries, giving you an incredibly high capacity.

However, if you don’t think that’s quite enough for your needs, BLUETTI has a device called the Fusion Box Pro that will allow you to attach two AC300 devices together to create one massive power station. With two AC300s and eight B300 battery packs, you’ll have yourself an insane power station with a capacity of over 24,000 Wh and an output of up to 6,000 watts.

BLUETTI’s all-new line of power stations

And that does it for all of the new products on the way from BLUETTI. Both the AC200 Max and B230 will be releasing for order in August, while the AC300 and B300 will be available for order in September.

Whether you’re looking for something to keep your home power on during an outage, or you just need a portable, easy to maneuver power station that you can use on the go, BLUETTI’s new line of products should have something for just about anyone. Visit BLUETTI’s site here.

