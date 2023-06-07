BLUETTI to release AC180, making another breakthrough in portable power station area

Spring camping has gradually become popular in recent years, providing a precious chance for people to get rid of the hustle and bustle of urban life and have close contact with nature.

However, most of their trips experience mobile power shortages out there. BLUETTI, a market leader in the energy storage industry, is about to unveil a brand-new model – AC180, on June 15.

As a successor of the previous portable stations such as EB150 and EB240, the AC180 is designed with a bunch of improvements that kit it up a notch.

Moreover, making it a well-deserved portable power station for emergency backup, sudden blackouts, excursions, and more.

Explore outdoors with great capacity

To help elevate the off-grid lifestyle, BLUETTI equips AC180 with a 1800W constant output power and 1152Wh capacity, covering almost all power demands of essentials at home or in the wild.

Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode of 2700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, hair dryers, microwaves, etc.

For increased energy needs, the AC180 can be connected to either a B230 or B300 external battery, which acts as a power bank to provide more power.

The AC180+B230/B300 bundle comes with a free P090D to DC7909 connection cable valued at $89.

Travel with grab-and-go power

Image: BLUETTI

Pack lighter, travel further. In view of portability, AC180 is ultra-compact for effortless transportation as it measures 340mmｘ247mmｘ317mm (H x W x H) and weighs only 17kg.

It does not occupy too much space of the truck on the way to the next campsite.

Recharge with high speed

For outdoor enthusiasts looking for backup power for their camping or RV trips on the road, AC180 is sure to exceed their expectations.

Even exploring off the beaten track far from the main grid, the reliable power source is always on call as AC180 supports up to 1440W Turbo Charging, 0-80% SOC only takes about 45mins.

Get it charged before packing up for the getaway; a large amount of power is ready to hit the road when you are.

Live with uninterrupted power supply

Image: BLUETTI

Given the UPS system, there’s no need to worry about losing data or hardware damage in the event of a power outage since AC180 can automatically detect the blackout the moment it occurs and seamlessly switch over in 20ms that no one can even be aware of.

Constant power with peace of mind

Image: BLUETTI

Keeping high security and longevity in mind, BLUETTI adopts safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells and guarantees a worry-free warranty for as long as five years.

Therefore, this really sets it apart from most competitors throughout the market.

Moreover, AC180 is updated with a 1.7-inch LCD display and bigger font size to make the power consumption and troubleshooting status more visualized and clearly.

Remotely monitoring AC180 in real time is a no-brainer thanks to the intelligent BLUETTI APP. Now setting up working modes, checking the system conditions, and OTA updates can be done solely with fingertips.

“We’re dedicated to more innovations that’s right fit for the increasing market demand. Our R&D team once envisioned a power station integrated with portability, capability, and cost performance, and now we’ve made it come true. AC180 has everything users could possibly need without costing an arm and a leg”, said James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI.

Image: KnowTechie

Availability

The official launch date for the AC180 is to set on June 15. Though the debut price is not finally decided yet, it’s believed to be the most affordable power station that worth the wait.

About BLUETTI BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. About BLUETTI

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.