BLUETTI is now actively responding to the call of Earth Day 2023

–Invest in our planet; invest in our future

Our Earth is now facing a series of tough problems, such as exhaustion of resources and extreme weather problems; meanwhile, human society suffers greatly from it, for example, the European energy crisis.

However, people keep searching for more ways to protect their homeland; one thing for sure is that living a sustainable lifestyle is exactly the cure.

Therefore, we should invest more in energy storage and reuse resources, which will benefit us and future generations.

BLUETTI, as a powerful leader who keeps researching for more clean energy solutions, has always advocated a green and sustainable lifestyle.

Thus, BLUETTI stands for BLUE sky in Tomorrow with new energy Technology and smart Innovation, and will always strive to provide clean and independent energy for all human beings.

Let energy storage empower every family to live sustainably and create a better world with love and innovation.

Green power solutions with reliable batteries

Image: BLUETTI

-Live it safe & reliable & green

Most BLUETTI products are powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries with a long-lasting service life of up to 7-15 years, which are much safer than traditional ternary batteries.

Therefore. lithium iron phosphate batteries are environmentally friendly during production, use, and disposal.

Since they don’t contain any toxic and harmful metal elements or chemical substances and produce no carbon dioxide emissions compared to the traditional ones.

The BLUETTI generator can be charged by AC power and solar power, generating a steady stream of free green solar energy from nature.

Moreover, BLUETTI provides multiple choices of sustainable energy solutions, from EB3A portable mobile power supply to EP900 large-scale Energy Storage System, to meet people’s different electricity needs and offer convenience for everyone’s green life.

Get ready for multiple outdoor activities

-BLUETTI is the key to a door with a green and energy-saving life behind it

Whether we enjoy shooting outdoors, camping, or traveling, BLUETTI EB3A/EB55/EB70 are always ready to be the most reliable backup for powering devices such as cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops, or GPS.

BLUETTI also provides solar generators such as AC200P/AC200MAX, which can carry refrigerators, microwave ovens, and other electrical appliances.

Therefore, these helpful camp life assistants will gather free solar energy to provide several days of power for interesting RV life and make the outdoor journey easier and more convenient.

BLUETTI once released a reliable solar power station: AC300+B300 combination, which was popular in the United States from 2021 until now because of its quieter operation, lower maintenance, seamless UPS feature, 24/7 standby function, smart app control, portable design, reasonable price.

Moreover, people can truly start a sustainable lifestyle without worrying about emergency power cuts.

Gain supports from Bluetti’s users

Image: BLUETTI

-BLUETTI’s concept of advocating a sustainable lifestyle has been widely supported

In the released BLUETTI documentary on Youtube, our Australian friend Tom Phase lives on an off-grid farm, mainly relying on solar energy and generators for power.

As a trustful friend of BLUETTI, he bought AC300 and AC500 power supplies successively to build his farm.

After using it for quite a while, he also bought an EB200P as a useful and sincere Christmas gift for his friend Sarah who was worried about the high electricity price.

Therefore, because BLUETTI’s products have brought green power, convenience, and lower cost to his outdoor working farm life, undoubtedly, Sarah felt the same.

BLUETTI is committed to developing an innovative renewable energy system, protecting the environment, and realizing a green life. However, this green lifestyle advocated by BLUETTI is an achievable goal for everyone and their family.

Let’s celebrate Earth Day with BLUETTI

Image: BLUETTI

In order to advocate BLUETTI’s green lifestyle and sustainable power solutions, BLUETTI is about to join Los Angeles County Earth Day event, just come and meet us and share your feelings about Earth Day, sustainable lifestyle, and BLUETTI’s products with us.

BLUETTI will welcome all friends with a table full of yummy cookies, cakes, flowers, and, more importantly, BLUETTI’s portable solar station on Earth Day.

Can’t wait to meet you at:

Time: Saturday, April 22, from 10 AM to 2 PM

Place: Sanitation Districts’ Joint Administration Office 1955 Workman Mill Road Whittier, CA 90601

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That’s why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ or follow BLUETTI on:

