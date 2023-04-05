BLUETTI launches EP900 & B500 home battery system in the US

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

BLUETTI announced the first home ESS (Energy Storage System) – EP600 & B500 at the end of 2022. Now, this standout successful launch has made its way into thousands of European families.

Specifically tailored to the US market, EP900 & B500 will be made available in the middle of May, which is believed to bring home backup power to a new height.

Simply integrate EP900 to the grid as an emergency backup power to get through blackouts, or work with existing roof panels as a solar power storage system to reserve the surplus energy for night hours and even sell back to the grid to make money.

Therefore, homeowners don’t have to rely exclusively on the grid to keep their electric appliances running as usual.

EP900 is an absolute modular model that accepts B500 expansion battery packs to make it full of its potential.

With an expandable capacity of 9.9kWh to 39kWh and up to 9kW (4*B500 required) pure sine wave output power, adding wide compatibility with single-phase and three-phase inverters, this battery system is highly capable in business and residential scenarios.

Highlights at a glance

Modular design: 9.9kWh-19.8kWh capacity

IP65 waterproof – indoor/ outdoor installation

Max. 9kW continuous output

Hassle-free installation – on-site service

Smart BLUETTI app – easy control & monitor

10-year warranty

Suitable for new & existing solar panel systems

Safest LiFePO4 battery cell & intelligence BMS

Sell electricity back to the grid

Seamless 7/24 UPS

Certification: IEC62619, UL1973, UL9540A, UN38.3, EN/IEC 61000-6-1, EN/IEC

As emergency power is within reach

It was reported that on Christmas eve of 2022, more than 500,000 homes and businesses lost power due to a series of winter storms across the US.

With the arrival of summer, extreme weather events and natural disasters can drag houses into the dark at any time, not to mention the growing conflict between increasing power demand and energy shortage in peak season.

BLUETTI EP900 delivers an unprecedented output of 9kW and a max capacity of 39kWh, which outperforms far and beyond compared to portable power stations and most competitors throughout the market.

More power in hand, more peace of mind. EP900 is sure to meet almost all power needs at home or work.

As a battery to store solar energy

The solar system collects and converts sunlight into ready-to-use energy during the daytime – mainly in the morning and afternoon.

As a battery pack, B500 can store the excess solar energy for the power demand at night or when the sun isn’t shining, making it possible for household appliances to enjoy free solar energy all day long.

Now BLUETTI EP900 has been currently certified to sell electricity, allowing users a long-term positive return on investment.

Peak load shifting function to reduce electric bills

Set up the working mode of Peak Load Shifting on the BLUETTI App, so EP600 can be charged with low-price grid power and recharge during peak hours (normally from 4 pm to 10 pm) when the electricity price is higher to offset the monthly bills effectively.

EP900 & B500 combo adopts the safest LiFePO4 battery cells for an extended lifespan, which is 4-6 times longer than those with lithium batteries. A 10-Year warranty is also included to let go of any worry on the way to power self-sufficiency.

EP900 is easily adaptable both indoors and outdoors as it’s IP65-certified dust and water-resistant.

A protective case ensures that EP900 can maintain its best performance and deliver power effortlessly, even in harsh weather conditions like rainstorms, sleet, snow, dust storms, etc.

BLUETTI EP900 battery system is expected to deliver in late April or early May; with no more detail about the debut price, though, EP900 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated models that is worth the wait.

