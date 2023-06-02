BLUETTI AC200P in 2023: still excellent in every way?

Three years after its debut, the AC200P remains a sought-after best value for powering indoors and out. Launched in 2020, the BLUETTI AC200P entered the saturated market as an all-in-one power station.

It features a 2,000W inverter, a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery, 7 charging methods, and 17 outlets, meeting the power needs of users in nearly all scenarios, whether indoors or outdoors.

What makes BLUETTI AC200P still stand out among numerous competitors?

Image; BLUETTI

Since its debut, the BLUETTI AC200P has been a popular choice among outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners alike. The following key features of AC200P may shed light on its enduring popularity.

Great mobile power

The AC200P with 2,000W output (4,800W surge) is the perfect combination of mobility and capability. It can power various outdoor activities such as camping, RVing, and boating.

With this unit, you can stay connected and enjoy your outdoor adventures without worrying about running out of power. During power outages, the AC200P jumps out as a life-saver.

Moreover, it can keep your critical appliances running, such as medical equipment, working devices, refrigerators, and lights, giving your peace of mind at all times.

Durable LiFePO4 battery

Image: KnowTechie

The AC200P adopts the latest battery technology using LiFePO4 cells, which is a safer, longer-lasting battery type than the Lithium-ion variation.

With over 3,500 charge cycles, the AC200P outlasts its competitors’ NCM models, which typically have only 800 to 1,000 cycles.

Moreover, it is more eco-friendly than Lithium power stations as the LiFePO4 requires no heavy metals such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese in its making.

Expandable capacity

The AC200P holds 2,000Wh power in its built-in battery. You can also connect additional batteries, such as the B230 or B300 expansion battery pack, to increase its capacity to 4,048Wh and 5,072Wh, respectively.

This is particularly useful for longer trips, glamping, overlanding, prolonged power outages, or whenever extra power is needed.

Fast solar and AC charging

Image: BLUETTI

The AC200P offers various charging options, including solar panels, AC wall outlets, lead-acid batteries, and car charging, either separately or in combination to enable dual recharging.

The AC200P supports up to 1,200W dual AC+Solar input or 1000W dual AC input with optional T500 adapters at a low cost. You can pair the AC200P with the BLUETTI PV200 or PV350 folding solar panels to get 700W solar power when you’re on the go.

Additionally, if you have the D050S charging enhancer, you can get an additional 500W, for a total of up to 1,200W of solar charging power to achieve GENUINE power sufficiency via solar.

Unbeatable cost-effectiveness

BLUETTI AC200P offers the most budget-friendly price of its kind. The AC200P is priced at just $1299 in comparison to power stations that provide around 2 kWh capacity from other well-known brands are normally priced at $300 to $800 higher in spite of their lower life cycles.

Special offers- solar generator kits

As one of BLUETTI’s flagship models, the AC200P offers a powerful and affordable option for easier access to mobile power, especially solar energy anywhere. You can choose a solar generator kit for emergency backup or off-grid living.

With three pieces of PV200 solar panels, you can fully charge your AC200P in 6 hours with 600W solar power in full sun. There is also a kit with PV120 to produce 360W solar power for you.

