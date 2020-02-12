Here’s how to get Apple Music on Android

Okay, so Apple is known for keeping its walled garden approach with much of its software working only on its own hardware, but some services have managed to jump over that wall. That’s likely because Apple is making a big push into services, and that only makes sense if you can use them on all your devices.

That means you can use the premium Apple Music service on your PC, your Mac, your iOS devices, and also on your Android ones. Sweet.

Yes, you can get Apple Music on your Android phone

It couldn’t be simpler to get Apple Music up and running on your Android device. After all, it’s on the Google Play Store. Just a few seconds of downloading will get you up and running, as long as your device is running Android 5.0 or later.

Here’s how to do it:

Open the Google Play Store on your phone or desktop browser and search for Apple Music

It’ll be the first result, just make sure you don’t accidentally tap on any of the third-party apps

Tap Install on the store page for the Apple Music app

on the store page for the Apple Music app Tap on the Apple Music icon once it’s installed to open the app

icon once it’s installed to open the app Use your Apple ID to sign in (or create a new one)

to sign in (or create a new one) You’ll get offered a three-month trial, so select that

Then pick the subscription plan you want $9.99 for an individual plan, paid monthly $99 for a 12-month individual plan $14.99 for a family plan that gives you six Apple Music accounts $4.99 for a student subscription, paid monthly. You’ll also have to verify your college enrollment

Sign in, and enter the verification code you might get sent via SMS

Enter your payment method and preferences

Finally, agree to the terms and conditions and go find something cool to listen to

Enjoy listening to your Apple Music subscription on your Android device!

