Netflix games are finally here and Android users get first dibs

If you haven’t noticed, gaming is a hot topic right now. Everyone from Amazon to AT&T is getting in on it and now Netflix is rolling out multiple games to Android users.

We’ve known this was coming. For years, we’ve known this was coming. At present, games are only available on Android and you can’t use a mobile controller with the games, only touch controls.

Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

The five games you can download are Stranger Things 3: The Game, Stranger Things: 1984, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter (Up).

You’ll need to log in to your Netflix account to play them and the company also states that these games will start rolling out within the Android Netflix app starting today, November 3.

Netflix says that none of the games have any in-app ads or in-app purchases. It will be interesting to see where the games go from here.

Sure, the two Stranger Things games look interesting enough, but will we get other themed games from iconic Netflix shows? Obviously, Squid Game has been huge for the platform – could we see a family-friendly version of that in the future?

This push by Netflix into the gaming space is not unusual. It seems everyone is trying to get a foot in the door for gaming, but it will be interesting to see if Netflix continues its efforts or if these games will eventually fizzle out.

