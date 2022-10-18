macOS Ventura release date: When does it come out?

When Apple originally announced its plans for macOS Ventura in June at WWDC 2022, its release date was still up in the air. The only hint the company gave us was that it would launch sometime in the fall.

macOS Ventura is the company’s newest operating system designed for its Mac lineup. Developers and users have been testing it since the summer, and a final version of the OS will be released soon.

Thankfully, Apple is almost ready to unleash the latest OS to the world. But when exactly does macOS Ventura come out?

Image: KnowTechie

When will macOS Ventura launch?

Short Answer: October 24.

Alongside its new iPad and Apple TV launch, the company recently announced macOS Ventura would release to the public on October 24.

When the update is available, Apple should notify your machine that it’s ready for an update. But if it doesn’t, you can always force the update too.

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Ventura

ⓘ Since macOS Ventura isn’t out yet, we had to recycle our macOS Monterey instructions below, but they should work all the same.

If you want to update your Mac to macOS Ventura, here are the steps you need to take: First, back up your Mac. You’ll want to do this, just in case Click on the Apple icon at the top-left corner of your Mac’s desktop Go to System Preferences > Software Update and find macOS Ventura in the list. Click on Upgrade Now From here, your machine will download the update and install it when it’s ready

ⓘ macOS updates take some time to complete, so make sure you have an open window in your schedule to download and install the update.

Which Macs will get Ventura?

macOS Ventura will be available only for Macs released in 2017 or later. Unfortunately, older models will not support Ventura, particularly between 2013 and 2016.

What are all the new features coming to macOS Ventura?

Image: KnowTechie

macOS Ventura promises a slew of new features and improvements. Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the new things to expect:

macOS Ventura boasts lots of exciting new features. And you’ll definitely want to download the latest version when the time comes to gain access to everything.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long because now we know macOS Ventura’s release date will fall on October 24.

