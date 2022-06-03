The iPhone 14 will reportedly have 6GB of RAM

A new report about this year’s iPhone 14 range says that all four will come with 6GB of RAM. That’s according to the Taiwanese research firm, TrendForce. This report backs up earlier reports from Ming-Chi Kuo.

Both TrendForce and Apple-whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo, have said that all four iPhone models this year will feature 6GB of RAM. That’s two more than the current iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini have, and matches the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

There will be one difference between the normal and Pro models in the iPhone 14 range. That’s the use of LPDDR4X memory on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max; compared to the LPDDR5 that’s expected in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The reason for this? The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are rumored to still use the A15 Bionic chip. That chip only supports LPDDR4X, so those two handsets will have to use it. The A16 Bionic that’s coming supports LPDDR5, so the Pro models will use the newer RAM.

Other details that TrendForce is forecasting include the possibility of the Pro models starting at 256GB of storage. That would be awesome, as it’s all too easy to run out of storage on your iPhone. Especially if you’re using your phone to record video in ProRes.

Camera-wise, the base two iPhone 14 models will have a dual 12MP + 12MP configuration. That’s one wide and one ultra-wide lens, presumably. The two iPhone 14 Pro models will add a 48MP main camera to that.

Oh, and autofocus is rumored to be coming to the front selfie camera for the first time. That will be a welcome improvement, and one that will likely create enough draw to upgrade.

