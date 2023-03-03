Meta introduces new prices for Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets

Well, this should move the needle a bit: Meta announced they’re cutting prices on the Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets.

The 256GB Quest 2, which previously retailed for $499, will now cost $429. The Meta Quest Pro has also undergone a massive $500 price drop and now sells for $999.99.

As of now, Meta says there are currently no plans to lower the price of the 128GB Quest 2 model.

So why, out of the blue, is Meta suddenly being so generous with these discounts?

Is it because they know they’re gaining extra revenue by squeezing their users into a monthly subscription for basic security features like account verification? No, probably not.

Interestingly enough, according to the company’s blog post, “VR for all” seems to be the main takeaway, but here it is in their own words:

“Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer.”

But what about the Meta Quest Pro? When originally launched, Meta marketed the device to businesses and professionals and slapped a $1,500 price tag on it. Why suddenly a $500 discount?

If I were to guess, it’s probably because no one is buying them, and if they are, it’s not the number Meta originally hoped for. Regardless, it’s clear that Meta is dead set on revolutionizing the VR world, whether we like it or not.

“Like you, we’re in this for the long haul,” notes the unauthored blog post.

Meta says the new Quest Pro pricing goes into effect in the US and Canada on March 5, along with the 256GB Meta Quest 2.

Thinking of buying one? If you buy one now through June 3rd, Meta will throw in two games for free. But we suggest waiting until March 5 when the discount goes into effect. Buy a Quest 2, get Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX for free

