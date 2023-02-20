Meta introduces paid Facebook and Instagram verification option

Not to be outdone by Twitter, Meta is introducing its own paid verification program for Facebook and Instagram.

Revealed in a blog post, Meta is now testing Meta Verified. This is a subscription service that offers users a handful of perks, including a verification badge.

Meta Verified costs $11.99 a month on web and $14.99 on iOS and Android. The increased price on mobile is to account for fees Apple and Google take on in-app purchases.

Users interested in Meta Verified must also provide a government ID to get approval.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced the feature in a Meta Channel (Screenshot: KnowTechie)

With Meta Verified, users will get a verified badge, proactive account monitoring to combat impersonation, and better account support.

Additionally, users will get an increased presence in search and comments and even some “exclusive features” that haven’t been disclosed.

Testing begins in Australia and New Zealand first, with no word on when a wider release can be expected.

