New Twitter Blue launches on iOS, $8/month for verified checkmark

Twitter looks like it’s rolling out its new, premium version of Twitter Blue on iOS.

The $8.99 subscription automatically gets you a blue verified checkmark, “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow,” notes the app’s changelog on the App Store.

Via the changelog:

Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue and have more on the way soon.

Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now

– Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow. Coming soon…

– Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

– Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

– Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

So, what about the Android app? Unfortunately, Twitter hasn’t pushed any updates nor given any timetable for when users should expect to see it land on Android devices.

For now, Twitter Blue’s iOS update is more of a test than a finished product.

A Twitter product manager, Esther Crawford, confirmed this and tweeted that users “may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time.”

The new Blue isn’t live yet — the sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time. The Twitter team is legendary. 🫡 New Blue… coming soon! https://t.co/ewTSTjx3t7 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 5, 2022

The verification system is the biggest change we’re seeing with the update. Twitter Blue users now get a blue checkmark and a revamped notification system. However, the notification update is still up in the air.

Twitter shipped its new Blue subscription for verification ahead of Musk’s Monday deadline given to employees. I updated and verified accounts are now the first tab of notifications. pic.twitter.com/xfTl3b3GYk — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 5, 2022

For now, verification will be the only feature available to Twitter Blue users first. Other perks, including fewer ads, priority ranking, and longer video limits, are “coming soon.”

Now is your chance if you ever wanted a coveted blue checkmark on Twitter. Just as long as you’re on iOS and fine with paying $8 every month for that status.

Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

