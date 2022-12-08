Twitter Blue prices on iOS are reportedly increasing

Some Twitter employees claim Twitter Blue subscription prices on iOS are increasing to $11.

In a report from The Information, these employees explain how Twitter plans on changing its pricing for Twitter Blue. That includes the increase on iOS and, surprisingly, a price decrease to $7 on web.

The price increase on iOS will likely help Twitter circumvent Apple’s 30 percent cut on in-app purchases through the App Store.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, recently criticized that practice and falsely claimed that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store.

Musk later met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, confirming that Apple wasn’t seriously considering removing Twitter from the App Store.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Twitter launched the new $8 Twitter Blue subscription with a verification checkmark for users in November. However, the platform quickly encountered impersonation issues, leading to the suspension of Twitter Blue subscriptions.

The platform will relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription sometime soon, with a few changes to verification. Musk said in a tweet that the subscription will come with changes to Verified check marks.

The app will add color-coded verification: gold for businesses, grey for government, and blue for individuals.

Ultimately, it seems that Twitter Blue is still going through growing pains, so time will tell if this upcoming system will be finalized or if it will change again.

