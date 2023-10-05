Twitter X Premium rumored to split into 3 new tiers

Elon Musk’s X platform, formerly known as Twitter, is introducing new tiers to its premium subscription service.

This comes as part of Musk’s grand vision to transform the social network into a mega-app encompassing not just social interactions but calls, payments, and more.

According to researcher and developer @aaronp613, somewhere in Twitter’s code reveals there are hints about the company’s plans for its upcoming subscription service.

X Premium will be broken up into 3 tiers:



Premium Basic – Full Ads

Premium Standard – Half Ads

Premium Basic – Full Ads

Premium Standard – Half Ads

Premium Plus – No Ads

The new X Premium tiers – Basic, Standard, and Plus – seem to be Musk’s answer to monetizing the platform while offering varying levels of ad exposure.

The Basic tier will still display regular ads, while the Standard tier promises fewer ads. The Plus tier, however, offers an ad-free experience but at a higher price.

It is yet unclear how much the new tiers will cost and to which tier current subscribers will be migrated.

A current Twitter X Premium subscription costs $8 per month or $84 per year, with prices higher on the App Store and Google Play Store due to commissions.

This development has sparked a debate among users, with some appreciating the option to customize their ad exposure and others decrying what they see as a squeeze on users for more revenue.

A Floodgate Opened?

This was my whole argument when Twitter blue first came out. Anytime a subscription service is introduced, it only open the floodgates to more. There’s three here, but I guarantee in two years, we’ll see a prime or a platinum level. It doesn’t stop.



All for a checkmark. https://t.co/LfRpQU919g — Kevin Raposo (@Kevin_Raposo) October 6, 2023

When Twitter Blue, now X Premium, was first introduced, it was met with mixed reactions.

While some saw it as a much-needed revenue model for the platform, others feared it would open the floodgates to an endless array of subscription tiers, each promising a better user experience for a higher price.

This latest move seems to validate those fears, with some predicting that this is only the beginning. It’s not hard to imagine a future where we see even more exclusive tiers like ‘Prime’ or ‘Platinum,’ each further segmenting the user base.

As X continues its transformation under Musk’s leadership, these changes raise important questions about the social media site’s future.

Will users embrace this tiered approach, or will the mob and pitchforks finally come out and burn it all down? Okay, maybe that was a bit exaggerated, but let me know on my Threads account where everyone else already is.

