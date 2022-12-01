Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store

Remember when Elon Musk claimed that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store? As it turns out, that was all one big sham.

Elon Musk has threatened to build his own smartphone if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores.

This followed a series of tweets in which the Twitter CEO criticized Apple for threatening to withhold the microblogging site’s app from the App Store.

But now, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the company’s headquarters, Musk says that he was told by Cook that Apple “never considered” removing Twitter from its App Store.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

“Good conversation,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

To be fair, Apple never publicly announced its decision to ban Twitter from the App Store.

Still, rumors suggested that Cupertino company could take action after Musk reinstated accounts previously banned by Twitter. Mainly former President Donald Trump.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Not only that, but Twitter suspended its policy against COVID misinformation, which could open the door to a flood of unmoderated content.

Apple and Google app store policies prevent hate speech, discrimination, and harassment on apps in their respective app store.

It’s unclear whether Musk managed to clear up other issues he mentioned in recent tweets.

He complained that Apple takes a 30 percent share of any app-related revenue generated by developers who earn more than $1 million through the App Store.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

I’m guessing he didn’t. This was all a big stunt just to get users to log on to Twitter and read his tweets. Ultimately, Musk looks like the loser here. As Twitter user Security Dialogue wrote in a tweet:

“Wanna know how you know Tim Cook was the baddest man in this whole feud? He let homeboy talk out of his ass for a whole week about Tim and then, he SUMMONED his ass. When dude left, all he could do was the “It was all one big misunderstanding! Oops. Buy Apple!”

Well said. If anyone is keeping score: Tim Cook: 1 – Elon Musk: 0.

