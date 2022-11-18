Twitter adds new waiting period for Twitter Blue accounts

Amidst the chaos at Twitter, new users are now required to wait 90 days before they can subscribe to Twitter Blue and get a verification badge.

The Elon Musk-led platform first started verifying users a couple of weeks back. At that time, all it required was $8 per month for Twitter Blue.

That quickly turned sour as trolls mocked Musk, causing the company to block new accounts from Twitter Blue altogether.

Now the company has placed a new restriction on subscriptions:

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future in our discretion without notice,” reads the company’s FAQ page.

Musk began a massive overhaul of the Twitter Blue program after he took over the platform. He raised the price and offered features, including the verification badge, preferred placement in notifications, fewer ads, and more.

But the platform has yet to deliver on those promises and has even halted paid verification until November 29. And it doesn’t look like the struggles will end there.

NEW: The designers leading Elon Musk’s Blue verified project are out, along with the lead web engineer. Many Twitter employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned. This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 18, 2022

It looks like tons of employees are fed up with Musk’s actions at Twitter so far. Reports of mass resignation like the one above are popping up all over the platform.

It truly is a chaotic time for Twitter. Who knows what Musk has planned for Twitter Blue next or even if the platform will still be around this time next year?

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: