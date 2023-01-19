Twitter Blue finally lands on Android devices

Twitter users on Android finally have the ability to subscribe to Twitter Blue directly from the app.

The change was first noticed on the Twitter Blue help page, which details parts of the service. According to the page, it will cost Android users $11 a month, the same price iOS users pay.

With Twitter Blue, users get a verified checkmark and longer video uploads. Additional features, like reply priority, are also in the works.

This change comes at the same time the company started offering an annual subscription with a cheaper price through web.

At present, the lower annual price is not available on Android and iOS, and we assume that is intentional. Both Google and Apple take cuts of in-app purchases.

By offering this lower price on web, Twitter can lure people over and avoid an approximate 30% cut that these companies typically take on purchases.

So, anyways, yeah, that’s the news. Android users can now spend their hard-earned money on a blue checkmark for Twitter. Congrats.

