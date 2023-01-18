Discord acquires Gas, a positivity-focused app popular with teens

Discord has closed a deal to acquire Gas, the latest trending social app among teens.

Gas is a newer app that has gained tons of traction among teens since its launch in August. It’s an anonymous, poll-based app designed for people to compliment their friends or gas them up.

The app features polls with prompts like “Who should DJ every party” or “Their smile makes my heart melt.” Users anonymously reply with answers to the polls, creating a positive environment.

Screenshots: App Store

With Gas, the focus is uplifting and complimenting your friends and peers.

With many social sites becoming cesspools of hate, especially among teens, Gas is looking to eliminate the negativity from its platform altogether.

Gas was founded by one of the co-creators of TBH, a similar app acquired and killed by Facebook a few years ago. It has skyrocketed in popularity since August, reaching more than a million users by October 2022.

The entire Gas app team will join Discord and continue to run the app as normal. Discord will utilize the development team to help its app expand among teens, an audience it is targeting heavily.

“At this time, Gas will continue as its own standalone app and the Gas team will be joining Discord to help our efforts to continue to grow across new and core audiences,” says Discord’s announcement.

