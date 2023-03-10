Discord jumps on the AI bandwagon and users aren’t happy

Discord announced that it was adding new AI machine learning to its platform and users aren’t very happy with the decision.

In a blog post earlier this week, the platform shared its new AI plans. AI is an incredibly hot topic right now, and it sounds like Discord wants to jump on the bandwagon.

The post introduces three new AI experiences called Clyde, AutoMod AI, and Conversation Summaries.

Clyde is a bot that’s been around Discord for a while. But next week, the bot is “coming to life” with OpenAI technology, turning it into a full-on chatbot.

AutoMod AI is a moderation tool that’s currently in use. This bot is adding OpenAI’s language models to better moderate content while look at the context of a conversation.

And Conversatino Summaries can bundle long streams of conversation into shorter, easier to read messages so users can easily keep up.

The instant feedback for these announcements was not as postive as Discord might have liked. In fact, Twitter replies to the announcement are filled with users roasting the platform for jumping on the AI bandwagon.

As it turns out, people want Discord to be a place where they can hang and talk with their friends, instead of “sharing AI experiences.” Is that too much to ask?

I guess so. It is a stretch to think that tech companies aren’t going to jump on the latest trends to try and maximize profits whenever possible. But we can always dream.

