Snapchat launches new AI powered-chatbot from OpenAI

Snapchat’s newest feature is a chatbot named “My AI,” powered by OpenAI’s latest version of ChatGPT.

According to a press release, “My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.”

When launched, the chatbot will appear in the chat tab of the Snapchat app, pinned above your other chats. Weirdly enough, the app will treat it like any other user on its platform.

The Verge got its hands on My AI and said the chatbot’s “design suggests that My AI is meant to be another friend inside of Snapchat for you to hang out with, not a search engine.”

Exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers

For now, the feature is exclusively available to Snapchat Plus subscribers. Snapchat Plus is a $3.99 subscription service that gets users the latest experimental features, and early access to pre-release features.

However, that could change soon given the app’s struggle to turn a profit. In light of this, the goal is to make the bot accessible to all of Snapchat’s 750 million monthly users, but no timeline is available yet.

Snap says the company is rolling My AI out today to Snapchat Plus subscribers. However, in our experience, rollouts like these slowly drip out to users, so no need to sound the panic alarm if you don’t see it yet.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: