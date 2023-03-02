Snapchat’s latest update will let you pause your Snap streaks

The latest Snapchat update aims to help users maintain that all-important Snap streak even when they can’t send a Snap daily.

For those unfamiliar, Snapchat users gain a Snap streak for every day in a row that they send a Snap to a friend. Originally, the streak would end if either party missed a day.

But the latest update aims to help change that. The update gives you the ability to restore one of your broken streaks with the tap of a button.

A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap,” reads the company’s announcement for the new feature.

During this initial testing period, Snap is giving its users one free Restore token that they can use. After using the one free token, users will have the option to purchase more tokens for 99 cents.

Additionally, the company says that Snapchat+ subscribers, the platform’s premium subscription option, will soon get another feature that will let them pause their Snap streaks.

For many Snapchat users, the Snap Streak is an important aspect of the app. It gives them immediate insight into their friendships, and ending streaks can be devastating.

This new feature will give users the ability to help avoid losing those strokes. And at the same time, it will provide Snap with another means of monetization.

