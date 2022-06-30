Snapchat Plus adds BFFs and Story stats for $3.99 a month

Snapchat has officially launched its own premium subscription, Snapchat Plus. For $3.99 a month, you get some cosmetic improvements and a chance to use “exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features” in the app.

Snapchat hasn’t released many details about what you get for your money. It sounds kinda like Twitter Blue, in that you get features before the rest of Snapchat’s users.

Similarly, you get the ability to change the style of the app icon on your phone.

“This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support.” – Snap Inc.

The Verge reports that only a few other features are available right now. You can pin one friend to the top of your chat history, as a “BFF.” You also get the ability to see who re-watched your Snapchat Story.

That’s the full list of the launch features, for which again, you will pay $3.99 for the privilege. What you don’t get is an ad-free experience in the app.

YouTube’s subscription removes advertising for the paying customers, which is nice, but does cost $11.99 a month. Twitter Blue might not remove ads on the site, but you do get Ad-free articles from participating publishers.

Snapchat Plus is available to users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Snapchat will add more countries to the list as time goes on.

