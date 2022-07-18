Snap launched a desktop version of its mobile app

Snap has announced it is bringing Snapchat to the desktop through its new Snapchat for Web platform. This update offers a brand new way for Snapchat’s millions of users to continue conversations outside of their mobile devices.

The company revealed its new plans in a post from its newsroom earlier this morning. Initially, the feature is only available for Snapchat Plus members in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company also confirmed plans to bring Snapchat for Web to Snapchat Plus members in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. But eventually, it will be available for users all around the world.

Snapchat for Web contains many features you would normally expect from the app. You can continue your chats where you left off on your mobile device or join voice and video calls.

It even includes messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply that mobile users enjoy. You can check it out for yourself at web.snapchat.com.

The seems like a pretty smart move from Snap. The app itself originally started primarily as a picture and video sharing app. But it has evolved into a full-fledged social platform with messaging, voice and video calling, and more.

Now that it’s also available on desktops, users have more options for continuing to use the app while on their computers.

It will be interesting to see if the new feature remains exclusive for Snapchat Plus members. Or if it will eventually be available to everyone. Let us know what you think down below.

