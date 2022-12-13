Twitter rolls out gold checkmarks for verified business accounts

Twitter is replacing the “official” verified label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts. The change will help users easily identify verified business accounts on the platform.

In addition, Twitter will soon also add a gray checkmark for government and multilateral accounts like the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

According to Twitter, the new gold checkmark aims at “large and established” businesses verified by the platform.

Here’s what Twitter’s new Gold checkmark looks like on business accounts

Image: KnowTechie

On the other hand, the gray checkmark identifies government and multilateral accounts, like national governments and public institutions.

So, where can you expect to see these new gold checkmarks?

Twitter says the new checkmarks will appear on the account’s profile pages and individual tweets from these accounts.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it is. It’s basically the old badge system, but in Gold.

Image: KnowTechie

Twitter says the change is gradually rolling out over the coming weeks, and eligible accounts will eventually get the new checkmarks.

Gold and gray checkmarks are part of Twitter’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience and provide more information about the accounts on its platform.

By clearly identifying verified business and government accounts, Twitter hopes to make it easier for users to find reliable sources and reduce the spread of misinformation.

Why Twitter ended up going with the color gold is beyond me, as there are definitely some issues with it.

Mainly, this color doesn’t really match the site’s aesthetic, and it feels a bit out of place and forced. But mainly, it’s this tweet that did it for me:

thanks for the piss yellow checks elon pic.twitter.com/6zRmGY4Xjv — rose 🩻 (@ATFujoshi) December 12, 2022

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: