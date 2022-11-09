Twitter now has ‘official’ labels slapped on some accounts

Twitter’s verification debacle continues as the platform elects to add a new ‘Official’ label to some accounts as an extra layer of verification.

Things have been quite chaotic on Twitter over the last couple of weeks after Elon Musk finalized his purchase of the platform.

One of Musk’s proposed changes was to allow users to buy a verification badge with Twitter Blue for $8 per month. The current verified community doesn’t like that idea.

Tons of verified users began protesting the decision by pretending to be others, mostly Musk himself. After tons of troll tweets disguised as Elon’s account, he started permanently banning unlabeled parody accounts.

That leads us to today when Twitter has rolled out a new ‘Official’ tag. The Official tag will be exclusively for official accounts of well-known brands and public figures.

Accounts that get the ‘Official’ tag will include “government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures,” said Twitter product executive Esther Crawford in a tweet.

The ‘Official’ tag is available and can be found on several accounts today. And the full verification changes have yet to go into effect.

Twitter I love you but obviously you can’t add a row of space just to say the word “official” on everything. pic.twitter.com/chXR5BIDrB — Aaron Levie (@levie) November 9, 2022

But soon, check marks will only signal that the account is a paying user. And the platform will use the ‘Official’ tag to designate official organizations and public figures.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: