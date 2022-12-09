Twitter will soon tell you if your account is shadowbanned

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says that Twitter will soon show users their account status, including any shadowbans and the reason why, if applicable.

“Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

What exactly is a shadowban?

A shadowban is a tool that social media companies use to slow or limit the spread of unwanted content. Essentially, it’s a way to make a user invisible.

However, it doesn’t stop the account from posting. What it does stop is other people’s ability to see posts in the timeline.

Twitter uses this to de-amplify hate speech, vaccine misinformation, spam, and other things violating its terms of service.

The new tool will allow users to check whether their accounts have been shadowbanned and also offer the opportunity to appeal

Hundreds of millions of users and a couple thousand workers. Who is going to handle these appeals? https://t.co/61XTQiMApi — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 9, 2022

The Twitter Files, according to Musk

Musk’s announcement came after a hand-picked journalist posted insider information about Twitter’s moderation efforts.

Framed as “secret blacklists,” the tools used by the company to prevent questionable and hateful content are no different from any social media site.

Even MySpace, in the nascent days of social media, realized that content moderation was necessary.

And moderators don’t have it easy. They are who h are often underpaid, under-supported, and often develop PTSD or other mental health issues due to the stressful nature of the job.

Musk didn’t specify when the new tool will launch or what it might look like. But many of his other announcements have been followed by some form of action, so there’s no reason to doubt that this one won’t come to fruition.

I can’t wait to find out whether I’ve been Twitter shadowbanned or if it’s just because my jokes are no good. Either way, we’ll find out soon enough.

