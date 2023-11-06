Apple acknowledges watchOS 10.1 battery drain issue

Apple recently rolled out watchOS 10.1 with new features and improvements. But in addition to the new advancements, the update also drains the battery unexpectedly fast, raising some eyebrows.

Fans have been complaining about the new battery drain issue on the Apple Watch.

Now, Apple has acknowledged the issue and has issued a statement.

watchOS 10.1 battery drain fix coming, ETA unknown

According to MacRumors, Apple has shared a memo with its authorized service partners confirming that the issue will be fixed “soon” with a software update.

While Apple’s statement is a sign of relief, the Cupertino-based company didn’t specify the cause of the Apple Watch battery drain issue.

The company even failed to mention which Apple Watch models were affected due to the latest update.

That said, there are a plethora of reports on Apple communities, Reddit, and Twitter/X suggesting that the problem has struck multiple Apple Watch models. The list includes the Apple Watch Series 5 and the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2.

There’s no more information regarding the matter. However, MacRumors has predicted Apple may fix the watchOS 10.1 battery drain issue with a watchOS 10.1.1 or watchOS 10.2 update.

watchOS 10.2 is in beta stages and is expected to be released widely in December. So, if Apple decides to employ the 10.2 update to fix the problem, it is not coming soon.

