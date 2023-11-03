Winamp is coming back, soon available on Android and iPhone

Winamp, the iconic music player that ruled the roost in the 2000s, is making a triumphant return to both Android and iPhone platforms.

This news comes straight from the horse’s mouth, the Llama Group, which recently announced its plans during its semi-annual presentation.

In March 2023, Winamp launched its beta version of the “Winamp For Creators” platform, aiming to become a one-stop shop for artists to manage their music monetization.

This includes distribution, licensing, NFT creation, copyright management, and access to a Fanzone for exclusive content creation and direct subscription with fans.

As of now, distribution and Fanzone functionalities are available in “Winamp for Creators.” The NFT functionality is expected to be introduced by the end of 2023.

Image: Winamp

At the same time, the platform will also be available in French and Spanish, enabling a broader range of artists to use it.

The first half of 2023 also saw the launch of Winamp’s Web Player. This audio player allows users to listen to artists from the Fanzone, personal audio libraries, and numerous radio stations and podcasts.

Furthermore, Winamp’s iOS and Android beta versions were launched during the first half of 2023. The final versions of the Winamp Player for mobile devices are expected to be released by the end of 2023.

All in all, it seems like Winamp is making a comeback, ready to do whatever it did the last time it was around.

