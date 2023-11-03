Connect with us

News

Winamp is coming back, soon available on Android and iPhone

The final versions of the Winamp Player for mobile devices are expected to be released by the end of 2023.
Screenshot of winamp 5. 9 classic skin
Image: KnowTechie

Winamp, the iconic music player that ruled the roost in the 2000s, is making a triumphant return to both Android and iPhone platforms.

This news comes straight from the horse’s mouth, the Llama Group, which recently announced its plans during its semi-annual presentation.

In March 2023, Winamp launched its beta version of the “Winamp For Creators” platform, aiming to become a one-stop shop for artists to manage their music monetization.

This includes distribution, licensing, NFT creation, copyright management, and access to a Fanzone for exclusive content creation and direct subscription with fans.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

As of now, distribution and Fanzone functionalities are available in “Winamp for Creators.” The NFT functionality is expected to be introduced by the end of 2023.

Winamp name over images of concerts
Image: Winamp

At the same time, the platform will also be available in French and Spanish, enabling a broader range of artists to use it.

The first half of 2023 also saw the launch of Winamp’s Web Player. This audio player allows users to listen to artists from the Fanzone, personal audio libraries, and numerous radio stations and podcasts.

Furthermore, Winamp’s iOS and Android beta versions were launched during the first half of 2023. The final versions of the Winamp Player for mobile devices are expected to be released by the end of 2023.

All in all, it seems like Winamp is making a comeback, ready to do whatever it did the last time it was around.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in News