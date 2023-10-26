The release of iOS 17 has been a rocky ride for users so far. It’s the most advanced iOS to date, with brand-new features. However, it has also introduced us to some nasty bugs that somewhat ruined the early iPhone 15 experience.

The situation became so bad that Apple had to roll out a point release to address the heating issues.

However, we are past that, and Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.1 alongside iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.

These updates bring a bunch of fixes and features. If you are in the Apple ecosystem and have multiple devices, it is time to update them.

iOS 17.1: Fixing image retention and “Out of Range” toggle for AirDrop

Images: KnowTechie

While Apple already rolled out a point release to address the heating issue, iOS 17.1 is also crucial for iPhone 15 Pro users.

The new iOS update brings fixes for the image retention issues some were facing on their new iPhones. In addition, the update also takes care of the iPhone 12’s SAR value, which had the French concerned.

In addition, the update also fixes the increased power consumption issue, which only occurs if you are using your iPhone with an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1.

There are also minor upgrades, like the revamped iOS 17.1 Music app and the new “Out of Range” toggle for AirDrop.

These are the iPhones that are getting the iOS 17.1 update, which can be triggered by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 12 Series iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

watchOS 10.1 brings substantial upgrades

Image: KnowTechie

watchOS 10.1 revamps multiple Apple Watch features. You can now NameDrop your contact information with other people via your Apple Watch.

The update has also enabled Double Tap on the Apple Watch Series 9. Now, you can tap your index finger and thumb together to interact with the screen.

There are also two ways to install the new update. First, you must ensure you are using iOS 17 on your iPhone.

After that, on your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app and go to My Watch > General >Software Update > Download and Install.

Or, you can do it directly from your Apple Watch by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update > Download and Install.

These are the devices that are compatible with watchOS 10.1:

Apple Watch Series 4 and newer

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Ultra and newer

As well as these bigger updates, there are also updates for iPadOS and macOS for older devices that fix a long list of security issues.

That means almost anyone with a working Apple product will want to check for updates.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

