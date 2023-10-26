Connect with us

iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 released–go update your devices

Check for an update on your iPhone and Apple Watch.
This image is a calendar showing the dates of september 1971.
Image: KnowTechie

The release of iOS 17 has been a rocky ride for users so far. It’s the most advanced iOS to date, with brand-new features. However, it has also introduced us to some nasty bugs that somewhat ruined the early iPhone 15 experience. 

The situation became so bad that Apple had to roll out a point release to address the heating issues

However, we are past that, and Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.1 alongside iPadOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.

These updates bring a bunch of fixes and features. If you are in the Apple ecosystem and have multiple devices, it is time to update them.  

iOS 17.1: Fixing image retention and “Out of Range” toggle for AirDrop

The user interacts with an iphone touchscreen
Images: KnowTechie

While Apple already rolled out a point release to address the heating issue, iOS 17.1 is also crucial for iPhone 15 Pro users. 

The new iOS update brings fixes for the image retention issues some were facing on their new iPhones. In addition, the update also takes care of the iPhone 12’s SAR value, which had the French concerned

In addition, the update also fixes the increased power consumption issue, which only occurs if you are using your iPhone with an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1.

There are also minor upgrades, like the revamped iOS 17.1 Music app and the new “Out of Range” toggle for AirDrop.

These are the iPhones that are getting the iOS 17.1 update, which can be triggered by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

  • iPhone 15 Series
  • iPhone 14 Series
  • iPhone SE (2022)
  • iPhone 13 Series
  • iPhone 12 Series
  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone 11 Series
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR

watchOS 10.1 brings substantial upgrades

Apple series 9 in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

watchOS 10.1 revamps multiple Apple Watch features. You can now NameDrop your contact information with other people via your Apple Watch. 

The update has also enabled Double Tap on the Apple Watch Series 9. Now, you can tap your index finger and thumb together to interact with the screen.

There are also two ways to install the new update. First, you must ensure you are using iOS 17 on your iPhone.

After that, on your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app and go to My Watch > General >Software Update > Download and Install.  

Or, you can do it directly from your Apple Watch by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update > Download and Install.

These are the devices that are compatible with watchOS 10.1:

  • Apple Watch Series 4 and newer
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Ultra and newer

As well as these bigger updates, there are also updates for iPadOS and macOS for older devices that fix a long list of security issues.

That means almost anyone with a working Apple product will want to check for updates.

