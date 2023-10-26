Connect with us

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 flagship chip to debut on November 6

Get ready for some competition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Qualcomm recently announced its latest flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, during the Snapdragon Summit, alongside its new Snapdragon X Elite PC chipset

Now, it looks like Qualcomm’s competitor, MediaTek, is ready to take the stage to introduce its next-generation flagship mobile chip, the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek has already confirmed the launch date through its official Weibo account on November 6, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in China (7:00 a.m. ET).

MediaTek’s going all out with four prime cores on Dimensity 9300

MediaTek has also added a short teaser with the announcement post. However, it didn’t reveal the name of the flagship SoC, but given that the name of its last generation chip was Dimensity 9200, it was pretty easy to assume this one would likely be called the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek has a diverse SoC lineup, spearheaded by the Dimensity 9000 series, which is also a competitor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 8 series chipsets. 

While the company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the new SoC, previous leaks suggest the upcoming Dimensity 9300 could feature four Cortex-X4 prime cores and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. 

If the leaks were accurate, there aren’t any dedicated efficiency cores this time. However, its predecessor, the Dimensity 9200, featured four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.

In contrast, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sports a single Cortex-X4 prime core, five Cortex-A720 performance cores, and two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores.

So, it is clear that MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 has a pretty different core arrangement. However, whether this new arrangement makes the new chipset more efficient, is yet to be seen. 

Going all out with prime cores could provide Dimensity 9300 with good performance figures. However, there’s also the downside of the chip being too powerful, consuming too much power, reducing the battery efficiency, and resulting in heat.

We’re not sure how MediaTek will have handled it. So, let’s just wait for the big revelation on November 6th. 

