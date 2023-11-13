Second-gen Vision Pro leak points to late 2025 or early 2026 launch

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is yet to launch in the market, but according to the latest report, the company is already working on a next-gen Vision Pro, slated for late 2025 or early 2026.

Apple only recently unveiled its mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, early this year. While it’s the company’s new product category in a while, Apple is already developing the sequel.

The report comes from the folks at Macrumors, who have shed light on the development of Apple’s next-generation mixed-reality headset.

Next Vision Pro with the codename Project Alaska may be slightly cheaper

Image: KnowTechie

According to Macrumors, Apple is developing the next-generation Vision Pro under the codename Project Alaska with the device identifier N109. The report says the new headset apparently looks quite similar to the first-generation headset.

That said, there might be a few changes. A few designs show missing speaker housing, while others show speaker-type holes near the top vents area.

There are also references to an audio accessory in the documentation, which could mean an external speaker accessory for the headset.

Macrumors also notes there are key differences to the rear straps. The straps on the second-generation headset have a simpler design.

A previous leak suggested Apple’s next Vision Pro would be cheaper, and more streamlined straps would be cheaper to produce, lowering the cost, which corresponds with the older leak.

In addition, the outlet has even revealed the hardware components for the second-generation Vision Pro.

2 Micro-OLED displays

1 TrueDepth camera

4 Computer Vision (CV) cameras

2 RGB cameras

2 Low-light infrared illuminators

Semi-automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment

Compass, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, accelerometer, gyroscope

There isn’t anything concrete about the release date. However, the report states that the second-generation Vision Pro will enter the product validation testing (PVT) phase in 2025, indicating a late 2025 or early 2026 release is likely.

The report doesn’t reveal any further details, but more info about the headset is likely to drop, so stay tuned.

