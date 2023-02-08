How to sign up for Bing’s new AI-powered search engine

Microsoft has introduced a new AI search update to Microsoft Edge and Bing.

The update uses OpenAI’s language model to make search more conversational and easier to use.

Microsoft says its language model, called Prometheus, is “more powerful than ChatGPT” and built specifically for search.

For now, the update is only available as a preview or through a waitlist at Bing.com.

If you’re interested in signing up to try out Bing’s AI search feature early, we’ll show you how.

To sign up for the waitlist, you’ll need to first log into your Microsoft account. Here’s what you need to do:

Head to Bing.com Sign into your Microsoft account in the top right Click Learn More in the middle ticker Confirm that you wish to Join the Waitlist on the next screen

That’s all there is to it. Once you finish these steps, Microsoft will let you know it accepts you to try out the Bing AI search feature early.

The company will roll out the new AI-powered search and chat features to millions in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Microsoft is offering a preview of the new feature for users who want to see what it looks like.

Image: KnowTechie

In the same ticker where you sign up for the waitlist, you can select Try it on one of the other options. That will send you to a pre-recorded Bing AI search prompt where you can see how the feature works.

